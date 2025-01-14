LOLA Introduces Postpartum Care Line, Extending Commitment to Women's Health

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LOLA, a pioneer in organic feminine care and reproductive wellness, today announced its expansion into postpartum care. This strategic launch reflects LOLA's ongoing commitment to supporting women through every stage of their reproductive journey with products focused on ingredient transparency.

"Every woman deserves access to clean, non-toxic, and effective postpartum care," said Kelly Murphy, General Manager of LOLA. "By bringing our expertise in women's wellness to the postpartum experience, we aim to empower new mothers to embrace their changing bodies with the peace of mind that they don't have to sacrifice safety and comfort for convenience."

The initial postpartum collection, now available at Walmart stores nationwide and online at mylola.com , features three essentials that support new mothers. Each is crafted with LOLA's signature commitment to quality, clean ingredients:

The Stretch Mark Prevention Cream combines 15 botanical oils and extracts, including apricot oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, delivering deep hydration while supporting skin elasticity and collagen production. The hypoallergenic formula excludes parabens, phthalates, and synthetic additives.





combines 15 botanical oils and extracts, including apricot oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, delivering deep hydration while supporting skin elasticity and collagen production. The hypoallergenic formula excludes parabens, phthalates, and synthetic additives. The Organic Cotton Postpartum Pads are engineered to be three times more absorbent than standard heavy pads, with LOLA's signature commitment to organic materials. The extra-long pads include a moisture-wicking topsheet and are free from chlorine bleach, dyes, fragrances, and PFAS. The pads, made with 100% organic cotton, are FSA approved.





are engineered to be three times more absorbent than standard heavy pads, with LOLA's signature commitment to organic materials. The extra-long pads include a moisture-wicking topsheet and are free from chlorine bleach, dyes, fragrances, and PFAS. The pads, made with 100% organic cotton, are FSA approved. The Hot and Cold Perineal Gel Pads offer versatile temperature therapy with a convenient two-pack system and 24 disposable liners, providing targeted relief exactly when needed. The flexible design allows for use with or without pads, maximizing comfort and convenience. The hot and cold gel pads are FSA approved.

"LOLA is committed to enabling consumers to use their health benefit accounts, and we've been a proud partner since 2023," says Ami Kumordzie, Founder of SIKA Health. "HSA/FSA spending shouldn't be filled with confusing coverage rules and stressful paperwork just to use your own money, especially while prioritizing and navigating your postpartum recovery and family bonding. HSA/FSA spending is a benefit, not a burden, and we are thrilled that LOLA's clean postpartum care is available for checkout through SIKA."

This launch builds upon LOLA's suite of period care products made with 100% organic cotton and gynecologist-approved sexual wellness products made with natural ingredients. Going forward, LOLA plans to grow its postpartum collection with additional products launching exclusively at Target stores nationwide in March 2025.

Grounded in advocacy for women's health and safety, LOLA offers clean, organic period care and reproductive wellness products to help women and menstruators feel comfortable and in control from puberty through menopause and beyond, while prioritizing customer education.

