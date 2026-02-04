LOLA Named the Official Clean Period Care Product Partner of USC Athletics

Partnership Expands Access to Clean Period Care Products Across Select USC Athletic Venues

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LOLA , a leading clean period care brand, announced today its partnership with USC Athletics, becoming the Official Clean Period Care Product Partner of USC Athletics. Through the collaboration, LOLA will provide its organic, high-quality period care products made with clean ingredients in feminine hygiene dispensers across select USC athletic venue restrooms, supporting student-athletes, staff, and event attendees.

LOLA shows up where strength, confidence, and women's empowerment are celebrated. The brand has an established presence in women's sports, partnering with organizations like the New York Liberty at Barclays Center and the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center to provide free period care to athletes and fans. The USC partnership builds on this ongoing work, bringing clean menstrual care into collegiate athletic spaces where access has historically been limited and visibility matters most.

Access to period care remains a barrier for many students nationwide. In the United States, one in four teens miss class due to lack of access to period products, and 23% of students have struggled to afford them. Overall, one in four teens and one in three adults experience period poverty, with a disproportionate impact on teens of color and individuals from lower-income households. By placing period care directly in athletic venues, LOLA aims to help reduce stigma and improve access.

"At LOLA, we believe access to clean period care is essential to confidence and performance," said Kelly Murphy, General Manager of LOLA. "Partnering with USC Athletics allows us to bring menstrual care into environments where it has historically been overlooked, while supporting athletes and fans with products they can trust."

To further its mission, LOLA will host a community activation on February 19 in collaboration with Happy Period , the first Black-led menstrual movement advocating for wellness through decolonized health education and cultural change. The event will take place during the USC versus Wisconsin Women's Basketball game and will feature a conversation on menstrual equity and access led by Happy Period Founder Chelsea VonChaz, an award-winning philanthropist, doula, and femtech expert.

"LOLA's leadership and dedication opened the door for Happy Period to partner with USC Athletics in a way that centers care, dignity, and impact," said Chelsea VonChaz, Founder of Happy Period. "Their efforts ensured this collaboration wasn't just symbolic, but truly meaningful for the communities we serve. This is a powerful example of what happens when influence is used with intention."

LOLA dispensers will roll out across select USC Athletics restrooms throughout the year, serving players and attendees during practices, games, and events.

Tickets to the event can be purchased here .

ABOUT LOLA

Grounded in advocacy for women's health and safety, LOLA offers clean, organic period care and reproductive wellness products designed to support comfort, confidence, and control from puberty through menopause and beyond, while prioritizing education and transparency.

ABOUT USC ATHLETICS

USC Athletics is home to one of the most successful collegiate athletic programs in the nation, fostering excellence, integrity, and leadership across its student-athletes and the broader Trojan community.

ABOUT HAPPY PERIOD

Founded in 2015 by Chelsea VonChaz, Happy Period began as a grassroots movement in Downtown Los Angeles's Skid Row. After witnessing an unhoused woman bleeding through her pants, VonChaz launched the organization with her mother and five friends to address menstrual access through education, dignity, and cultural change. VonChaz is an award-winning philanthropist, doula, and femtech expert.

