Lola Products Revitalizes an American Cleaning Brand with Innovation and Expansion

HACKENSACK, N.J., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 60 years of serving households across America, Lola Products is entering a new era of growth, innovation, and brand expansion.

Founded in the 1960s, Lola Products became a trusted name in household cleaning. Following its acquisition by The Fifty-Fifty Group, Inc. in 2000, the company focused primarily on manufacturing private label cleaning products for many of the nation's leading supermarket chains while continuing to manufacture products under the Lola brand. Today, Lola is making a significant investment in revitalizing its flagship brand through innovative product development, expanded retail partnerships, digital commerce, and infrastructure designed to support future growth.

"Our vision is simple," said John Spitaletta, Chief Marketing Officer of Lola Products. "We're taking a trusted brand with decades of history and giving it new life through innovation, thoughtful product design, and a stronger connection with today's consumers."

The company's transformation began with an aggressive expansion into e-commerce, making Lola products available across major online marketplaces while strengthening relationships with retailers nationwide. With growing momentum, Lola is also positioning the brand for international expansion.

Leading the brand's resurgence is a pipeline of innovative product launches designed to modernize everyday cleaning. Recent introductions include Printed Swedish Dishcloth Rolls, combining reusable Swedish dishcloth technology with colorful printed designs in a convenient roll format, giving consumers a stylish and sustainable alternative to disposable paper towels.

Another exciting launch is the Lola 500 Brushes Toilet Wand System, featuring disposable cleaning heads with a built-in cleanser that is released during use, an ergonomic handle, and a hygienic storage caddy. The system simplifies toilet cleaning by combining scrubbing and cleaning in one disposable head, delivering a cleaner, more convenient solution for today's households.

Beyond new product introductions, Lola is developing solution-based product bundles tailored to the way consumers clean while continuing to invest in technology, fulfillment capabilities, and operational infrastructure to support its expanding retail and e-commerce business.

By combining decades of manufacturing expertise with modern product innovation and consumer-focused design, Lola Products is breathing new life into a trusted American brand. As the company expands its retail presence, grows its e-commerce business, and prepares for international markets, Lola is proving that even a legacy brand can continue to evolve while staying true to the quality and reliability that built its reputation.

About Lola Products

Founded in the 1960s, Lola Products manufactures innovative household cleaning tools and supplies for consumers and retailers throughout North America. As part of The Fifty-Fifty Group, Inc., the company combines decades of manufacturing expertise with a growing portfolio of branded and private label cleaning solutions available through major retailers and leading e-commerce marketplaces, with plans for continued domestic and international expansion.

SOURCE Lola Products