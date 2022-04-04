Lola Tillyaeva (Till)'s The Harmonist Nominated at 2022 US Fragrance Foundation Awards

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harmonist's Sacred Water has been nominated at the prestigious 2022 US Fragrance Foundation Awards under one of its most notable categories, "Universal Luxury".

The Harmonist, a rising star in the fragrance industry, will compete with some of the world's most renowned brands, including Tom Ford, Christian Dior, Gucci, and Chanel.

Founded in 2016 by Lola Tillyaeva (Till), The Harmonist is inspired by the guiding principles of Feng Shui, and all of the brand's fragrances embrace aspects of the Yin and Yang duality and the five elements – wood, fire, earth, water, and metal. Each scent is carefully crafted to help the wearer find balance, harmony, and wellbeing.

Part of The Harmonist's Yang Collection, Sacred Water is a universal perfume with notes of citrus fruit, fresh spice, and minerality. The unique fragrance channels the Yang water energy, invigorating and soothing the wearer like the unfolding expanse of a tranquil sea.

"We are honored to announce that The US Fragrance Foundation has recognized The Harmonist for a second year. We are a young company with an established unique philosophy that inspires and creates harmony for our customers.

"It's a testament to our team's determination, innovation, and passion for fragrances to be nominated amongst some of the most well-known brands. We'd like to assure you that we'll continue to bring passion, love, and quality to the forefront of innovation in the perfume industry," said The Harmonist founder Lola Tillyaeva (Till).

In collaboration with Lola, internationally renowned Givaudan perfumer Guillaume Flavigny developed the fragrance, combining precious ingredients sourced sustainably, including Citron, Mandarin, Fresh Ginger, Magnolia, Orange Blossom, Laminaria Seaweed, Amyris, Grey Amber, and Cedar.

The US Fragrance Foundation will announce the award on June 9, 2022, at their annual awards ceremony in New York City.

Lola Tillyaeva (Lola Till)

Lola Tillyaeva (Till) is a Wellbeing Activist, Entrepreneur, Author, Humanitarian and the visionary behind The Harmonist. An inspiring voice within the wellness and beauty space, Lola published her widely appraised self-care book "Be Your Own Harmonist: Awakening Your Inner Wisdom for Physical, Mental and Emotional Well-being" in September 2020.

Originally from Uzbekistan, Lola created the Paris-based Maison de l'Ouzbékistan, a gallery that showcases the rich cultural heritage of Uzbekistan. Lola is also a devoted philanthropist and founded the "You Are Not Alone Foundation" in 2002 to provide homes and education to severely underprivileged children in Uzbekistan.

SOURCE Office of Lola Tillyaeva (Till)