Lola Tillyaeva's The Harmonist Receives Double Nomination

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harmonist's Moon Glory and Sun Force fragrances have been selected as finalists in the 2021 US Fragrance Foundation Awards under its most notable categories, "Fragrance of the Year, Women's Luxury" for Moon Glory and "Fragrance of the Year, Men's Luxury" for Sun Force.

The Harmonist, a newcomer and rising star, has become the first brand to be shortlisted for both categories in the same year and will compete with some of the world's most renowned brands, including Chanel, Gucci and Tom Ford.

Founded by Lola Tillyaeva (Lola Till), The Harmonist was inspired by the guiding principles of Feng Shui, and each scent is carefully crafted to help the wearer find balance, harmony and well-being. Combing the globe for unique ingredients, internationally-renowned perfumer Guillaume Flavigny developed both Moon Glory and Sun Force using some of the world's most precious elements.

"Being recognized by the Fragrance Foundation is an incredible honour. Our team is passionate about creating unique, memorable scents that captivate the wearer and reflect the planet's beauty and the wonders of nature. We will continue to innovate in the perfume industry and are excited to announce that The Harmonist will release a new collection of scents in the Fall of 2021," said The Harmonist founder Lola Tillyaeva (Lola Till).

The nominated fragrances include:

Fragrance of the Year, Women's Luxury

Armani Privé Les Eaux Rose Milano

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L'Eau Privée

Gucci The Alchemist's Garden A Chant for the Nymph

The Harmonist Moon Glory

Jo Malone London Gardenia & Oud Absolu

Tom Ford Bitter Peach

Fragrance of the Year, Men's Luxury

Ermenegildo Zegna Essenze Roman Wood

The Harmonist Sun Force

Parfums de Marly Pegasus Exclusif

The US Fragrance Foundation is set to announce the Award winners for all categories on June 10, 2021.

The Harmonist

The Harmonist is a luxury perfume house established by Lola Tillyaeva (Lola Till) in 2016.

Inspired by the timeless principles of harmony and balance, The Harmonist is an ever-expanding collection of unparalleled, holistic fragrances for men and women designed to cultivate balance, tranquillity, and well-being in the wearer. Each fragrance embraces aspects of Yin and Yang dualities and the five elements, encouraging personal discovery and self-expression. The Harmonist business model is built on the principles of sustainability, utilizing recyclable materials at every possible touchpoint, including its Pochet glass-refillable bottles inspired by that of ancient alchemists, deluxe packaging and vegetal wax candles. In 2017, Lola Tillyaeva (Till) spearheaded the Harmonist's charitable initiative "The Droplet", an interactive art facility designed to raise awareness of water scarcity issues.

To find out more about The Harmonist visit www.theharmonist.com in the US or their newly-launched EU site www.harmonist.eu in Europe.

Lola Tillyaeva (Lola Till)

Lola Tillyaeva (Till) is a Wellbeing Activist, Entrepreneur, Author, Humanitarian and the visionary behind The Harmonist. An inspiring voice within the wellness and beauty space, Lola published her widely appraised self-care guide "Be Your Own Harmonist: Awakening Your Inner Wisdom for Physical, Mental and Emotional Well-being" in September 2020.

Originally from Uzbekistan, Lola created the Paris-based Maison de l'Ouzbékistan, a gallery introducing and exploring the rich cultural heritage of Uzbekistan. Lola is also a devoted philanthropist and founded the "You Are Not Alone Foundation" in 2002 to provide homes and education to severely underprivileged children in Uzbekistan. Lola spearheads numerous initiatives aimed at promoting education and preserving the environment.

