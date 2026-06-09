Lola Wireless GEN Launches Revolutionary Global Emergency Network Built by Industry Rebels Who Refuse to Accept the Status Quo

Telecom Veterans Partner with DAMM Cellular Systems, Hytera, and Hologram to Create First-of-Its-Kind Plan B for Communication

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's to the ones who see things differently. The ones who refuse to accept that communication should be fragile, centralized, or controlled by corporate margins. The ones who believe that when everything else fails, people deserve a way to reach the ones they love.

Lola Wireless GEN PR Media Reel Speed Speed

Today, Lola Wireless GEN announces the public launch of Lola GEN, a first-of-its-kind Global Emergency Network designed to provide an alternative layer of communication when traditional systems fail. Built by telecommunications industry experts with decades of experience, Lola GEN represents a fundamental rethinking of how resilient communication should work—and introduces Mercury I, the first connection terminal designed to access this network.

"Einstein once spoke of insanity as doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. We are here to bring some sanity," said Lola Wireless GEN Team Member. "The telecom industry has spent decades optimizing for speed and bandwidth while ignoring resilience, privacy and trust. We're building something different; we aim for a network designed for the moments that matter most."

A Network Built on Industry-Leading Partnerships

Lola GEN is built in partnership with DAMM Cellular Systems, a globally trusted leader in critical radio infrastructure with over 40 years of experience delivering mission-critical communication systems; Hytera, one of the world's leading manufacturers of professional two-way radio devices; and Hologram, a global cellular network aggregator enabling seamless connectivity across 550+ carriers in 190+ countries.

Together, Lola Wireless GEN and its industry partners are constructing a network unlike any other—one that operates at multiple layers, from global connectivity down to hyper-local, peer-to-peer communication.

Mercury I: The First Device Built for Lola GEN

The Mercury I Connection Terminal is a rugged, professional-grade communication device designed to keep people connected when traditional systems fail. Key features include:

Portable data center technology — Each Mercury I acts as an edge computing node, ensuring true data sovereignty. Your information resides with you, not in a centralized cloud.

— Each Mercury I acts as an edge computing node, ensuring true data sovereignty. Your information resides with you, not in a centralized cloud. SPAM, fraud , and scams reduced to near-zero — Lola GEN operates as a closed, member-only network. Only member-to-member communication is possible, dramatically reducing unwanted and malicious communications.

— Lola GEN operates as a closed, member-only network. Only member-to-member communication is possible, dramatically reducing unwanted and malicious communications. Multi-mode connectivity — Mercury I seamlessly switches between cellular, RF radio, WiFi, satellite (for GEN STAR communities), and peer-to-peer modes depending on available infrastructure.

— Mercury I seamlessly switches between cellular, RF radio, WiFi, satellite (for GEN STAR communities), and peer-to-peer modes depending on available infrastructure. Professional-grade durability — IP68 waterproof rating, MIL-STD-810G certified, drop-resistant up to 6.5 feet, and built to withstand extreme environments.

— IP68 waterproof rating, MIL-STD-810G certified, drop-resistant up to 6.5 feet, and built to withstand extreme environments. Private communication suite — Voice calls, video calls, push-to-talk, text messaging, picture messaging, group broadcasts, and private email—all designed with privacy and security in mind.

"We are not in the business of harvesting user data," the team emphasized. "Your digital assets stay private and under your control."

Plan B for When It Matters Most

The network is designed as Plan B: a resilient alternative to traditional cellular and internet systems. When infrastructure fails—whether due to natural disasters, outages, or overloaded networks—Lola GEN, powered by Mercury I, is designed to continue functioning, ensuring that people can still reach emergency responders, loved ones, and their communities.

Lola GEN is also designed to support GEN STAR Communities—local networks of 250+ members who create micro-infrastructure hubs, ensuring localized communication resilience even when global systems are unavailable.

A Mission-Driven Initiative

Lola Wireless GEN operates under the guiding principle: "All for the betterment of all." The project is built by people who love what they do and call it life—a network designed not for shareholders, but for people.

The initiative is supported by the I Am Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization committed to advancing communication resilience and community empowerment.

Crowdfunding Campaign and Reservations Now Open

Mercury I will be available through a crowdfunding campaign focused on building communities and empowering individuals to take control of their communication infrastructure.

Individuals and communities can reserve an exclusive discount now at https://getlolagen.org.

To learn more about the Lola GEN network, visit https://gen.lolawireless.com.

Watch the Lola Wireless GEN announcement reel: https://youtu.be/vfyBX5t09II

About Lola Wireless GEN

Lola Wireless GEN is building the world's first truly global emergency communication network. Founded by telecommunications industry veterans, Lola GEN provides resilient, decentralized communication infrastructure designed to function when traditional systems fail. Guided by the principle "All for the betterment of all," Lola GEN is a network built for people, not profit margins.

About DAMM Cellular Systems

DAMM Cellular Systems has been a global leader in critical radio infrastructure for over 40 years, delivering superior technology trusted by emergency services, utilities, and industries worldwide.

About Hytera

Hytera is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, serving customers in over 120 countries with mission-critical two-way radios and integrated communication systems.

About Hologram

Hologram is a global cellular connectivity platform providing seamless IoT and communication solutions across 550+ carrier networks in 190+ countries.

SOURCE Lola Wireless