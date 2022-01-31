Lolita Interiors Is Thrilled to Announce That We're Now Serving the Southshore, Northshore, and Greater New England Areas

BROCKTON, Mass., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're in the Southshore, Northshore, and Greater New England areas, Lolita Interiors is pleased to announce its services to these locations — we'll be designing in a home near you!

"Louisa's knowledge and design concept helped me put together a fantastic build for my new home. Her ideas, commitment, understanding, and planning are excellent attributes that helped make designing a new home a fantastic experience. Lolita Interiors is a company that I will use again for our upcoming projects," said Lawrence Powell, a recent customer of Lolita Interiors.

Home aesthetics are everything, and coupled with sustainability, Lolita Interiors, located in Brockton, MA, transforms your home into a stunning space. With the guidance of Principal/Founder, Louisa McGregor, a Brockton, MA, native, and a premier interior designer with almost a decade of experience, you'll find that your home can do so much more than you thought.

What You'll Find — Our Services

Lolita Interiors provides the leading home interior solutions that include the following:

Space Planning - Whether you're in a quaint space or an expansive home, we'll help you make the most of your space.

Decor Selections - Decor needs to reflect your style as much as it needs to be functional, which is what we do best. Will work side-by-side and review a myriad of furnishings, window treatments, carpeting, rugs, art, and lighting to help you cultivate a one-of-a-kind space.

Room-By-Room Design- From kitchen and bathroom renovations, living, and dining room design to color consultation, bedroom and closet design, and beyond, Lolita Interiors can rejuvenate and update any room.

Cultivate an environment that aligns with you — let Lolita Interiors bring vision to your home.

Why Lolita Interiors?

With a breadth of design experience, Lolita Interiors is a blend of deep knowledge and an irreplaceable resource for those looking to optimize and enhance their interior space. Our core mission is to help new homeowners and busy professionals alike in achieving their decorative visions - we want you to feel warm, comfortable, and at ease in your own beautiful home. We'll build your design plans from your inspirations, lifestyle, and budget. No space is too small or too large for our dedicated team.

Upholstery - Create a layer of depth with the right combination of textiles, fabrics, and upholstery.

Upholstery - Create a layer of depth with the right combination of textiles, fabrics, and upholstery.

Decor - The small details are what help bring a room together. Perfectly style your space with decor that transforms.

Patios - Cultivate an outdoor oasis that is equally great for entertaining and relaxing.

Casegoods - Bring a new spin to your home office or library with essential casegoods that are both chic and functional.

Create the ultimate refuge with Lolita Interiors today!

Sustainability - Curated For Your Eco-Conscious Lifestyle

Partner With A Sustainability-Minded Team

Lolita Interiors centers sustainability as a foundation for our interior design services. Guided by the adage Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, we take our approach one step further with Repurpose.

As stewards of the environment, Lolita Interiors peer through a sustainable lens for a more ethical framework when it comes to interior design.

It's vital to align with businesses that share your values and understand the importance of creating something new, while supporting the environment. The team at Lolita Interiors is sustainability-minded, and actively works to cultivate practices that lend themselves to green interior design options.

Take advantage of the interior design services Lolita Interiors provides, located in Brockton, MA, and now serving Southshore, Northshore, and all New England areas. We can't wait to craft an aesthetic that perfectly reflects you!

Partner with Lolita Interiors today!

Contact:

Louisa McGregor

[email protected]

508-714-1745

http://www.lolitainteriors.com/

