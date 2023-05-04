Loliware Selected for Engage's 2023 Enterprise Go-To-Market Program

Engage, the collaborative innovative and corporate venture platform backed by Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, Chick-fil-A and other industry leaders, provides direct investment and mentorship to innovative new companies

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loliware, North America's fastest-growing seaweed-derived materials company, announced today it has been selected by Engage – the largest strategic grouping of major corporations – as a member of this year's Enterprise Go-To-Market Program.

Founded in 2016, Loliware is a leader among a growing number of regenerative businesses focusing on materials that support a stronger ecosystem. Loliware's seaweed-derived resins are fully compatible with existing manufacturing plastic extruding equipment, providing a unique, cost-effective way to replace single-use plastics at scale. The seaweed can be processed into Loliware's materials at local facilities and made into a wide array of products which compost easily and enrich the soil.

"Working with massive companies like these is a unique opportunity to bring seaweed materials into the mainstream," said Loliware founder and CEO Sea F. Briganti. "Our new strategic partnership with Engage brings us closer to achieving our mission of a plastic-free future."

Engage brings together category-leading corporations that have joined forces to support startups building the future of enterprise and establish the Southeast as a leading innovation hub. The platform is designed to provide startups with what they need most — access to new customers and markets. Engage's enterprise go-to-market program is designed to streamline the process for emerging companies to work with the most influential corporations in the world.

Engage's partners include Chick-fil-A, The Coca-Cola Company, Cox Enterprises, Delta Air Lines, Georgia-Pacific, Georgia Power Foundation, Georgia Tech, Goldman Sachs, The Home Depot, Honeywell, Inspire Brands, Intercontinental Exchange, Invesco, Invest Georgia, Tech Square Ventures, UPS and Wellstar.

"Many of our corporate partners are eager to collaborate with Loliware," said Engage's partner Bill Nussey. "Beyond bringing Loliware's innovative products to their own customers, our partners are keen on actively supporting Sea and her team in building a globally transformational sustainability company."

About Loliware (https://www.loliware.com)

Loliware is an award-winning materials tech company focused on replacing single-use plastics with seaweed-derived alternatives that are Designed to Disappear®. As the first company worldwide to truly scale seaweed as a viable replacement for plastic, Loliware's innovative

"SEA Technology ® (Seaweed-derived, Emission-avoiding, Alternatives to plastic) represents a new category of sustainable, regenerative resins derived from seaweed – a bio-renewable and carbon-capturing input. The first product launch in the category is the Loliware drinking straw. SEA Technology® resins are currently being applied to single-use items, such as straws, cups, utensils and films to advance our planet toward a plastic-free, decarbonized future.

About Engage (https://www.engage.vc)

Engage is a first-of-its-kind collaborative corporate venture and innovation platform to give entrepreneurs what they need most — access to customers and markets. The Engage partners contributing capital, expertise, time, and resources include Chick-fil-A, The Coca-Cola Company, Cox Enterprises, Delta Air Lines, Georgia-Pacific, Georgia Power Foundation, Georgia Institute of Technology, Goldman Sachs, The Home Depot, Honeywell Connected Enterprise, Inspire Brands, Intercontinental Exchange, Invesco, Invest Georgia, Tech Square Ventures, UPS, and Wellstar Health System. Georgia Tech and Tech Square Ventures, provide tools, portfolio support and resources to companies on the platform. Engage is headquartered in Georgia Tech's Technology Square.

