Bitcoin rewards platform Lolli integrates Spark's infrastructure, with expanded integrations planned.

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lolli, the Bitcoin rewards platform acquired earlier this year by Bitcoin venture studio Thesis*, today announced a partnership with Spark, the fastest, cheapest, most user-friendly way to build financial apps and launch assets natively on Bitcoin, developed by Lightspark. This launch marks the first official collaboration between the two companies, with additional integrations planned for 2026.

Lolli Partners with Spark to Accelerate Bitcoin Rewards and Self-Custody

Following the launch, Lolli will now support Lightning Network withdrawals for bitcoin rewards held on the platform, with Spark's SDK powering the near-instant withdrawal system.

"Our acquisition of Lolli was about making earning bitcoin simple, fun, and a part of people's everyday lives," said Matt Luongo, CEO of Thesis*. "Spark's infrastructure takes that a step further — giving users a real path into the Bitcoin economy with instant, self-custodial withdrawals."

The integration follows Lolli's recent launch of Earn, which lets users earn Bitcoin rewards when shopping at popular retailers. With Lightning withdrawals now live, users can earn and withdraw bitcoin in a single, streamlined experience.

"Bitcoin rewards are magical," said Kevin Hurley, Creator of Spark. "We're thrilled to partner with Lolli, the industry's leading rewards platform, to bring that magic to millions, now powered by Spark under the hood."

Lightspark has experienced impressive growth over the past year in its institutional offerings, and has expanded into the institutional sector through partnerships and strategic agreements. Now integrated directly with Lolli, Spark will help streamline access to BitcoinFi through Lolli's rewards platform, as well as the broader Thesis* BitcoinFi economy.

Future collaboration will focus on expanding wallet integrations and integrating bitcoin-native assets into Spark's infrastructure.

About Lolli

Lolli was founded in 2018 as the first bitcoin rewards application, allowing users to earn bitcoin and cashback when they shop in-store and online at 50,000+ top stores and play 1,000+ mobile games. Lolli was created with the goal of making it easy to earn, own, and share bitcoin with as many people as possible.

About Thesis*

Thesis* is a venture studio dedicated to building on Bitcoin. Since 2014, Thesis* has been committed to empowering individuals and communities through the creation of market-leading products, including Fold, Mezo, tBTC, and more. Thesis* is driven by innovation and a belief in a sovereign digital future.

About Spark

Spark is the fastest, cheapest, most UX-friendly way to build financial apps and launch assets on Bitcoin. We're building the Bitcoin internet. Users can follow on X @spark.

