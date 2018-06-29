Lollicup® USA Inc. has launched 83 new products this year to keep up with trends and customers' needs and wants. An exciting product that started selling this year was their eco-friendly colossal straws which are commonly known as boba straws. Lollicup USA Inc. is one of the first companies to add a disposable eco-friendly boba straw.

Lollicup® USA Inc. is ramping up their eco-friendly efforts this year as a way to really show the need for corporate responsibility. This year alone Lollicup USA Inc. has set new initiatives for community outreach and continues to recycle paper and plastic.

Lollicup® USA Inc. plans to keep innovating and growing their business to be a top supplier. The company is projected to hit over 150 Million in sales for the end of the year which is growth from last year.

About Lollicup USA, Inc.

Lollicup® USA, Inc. is a premier beverage and disposable goods supplier and manufacturer for the foodservice industry. Lollicup is the parent company for four brands: Karat®, Karat Earth®, Tea Zone®, and Total Clean™. They have five locations throughout the United States to better service customers. For more information please visit www.lollicupusa.com or email marketing@lollicup.com

Contact: Kendra Cerbasi

Phone: 626.965.8882

Email: Kendra.cerbasi@lollicup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lollicup-usa-inc-half-year-update-300674461.html

SOURCE Lollicup USA Inc.

Related Links

http://lollicupusa.com

