Lollicup® USA, Inc. Helps Customers & Distributors Prepare for Impending Plastic Bans

CEO and Lollicup founder Alan Yu said, "I saw the need in the disposable food industry, and how these products could lessen our carbon foot print. That is why we started producing products that were responsibly sourced and could be recycled or composted. With all of the plastic bans springing up, the industry is now ready for the line we have been carrying for almost a decade."

Yu is referring to the more than one hundred twenty-six cities that have banned expanded polystyrene (Styrofoam) across the nation in an effort to eliminate the ever growing amounts of waste. The bans directly affect the foodservice industry because of the Styrofoam food containers, cups, and other items they use to serve customers daily.

Styrofoam is only the beginning of the bans. The next items that will be affected are plastic straws and plastic utensils. So far, four cities have banned the straws, and Malibu has banned the plastic utensils. It is only a matter of time until other cities follow. This is due, in part, to the domino effect that is occurring over banning plastics and all the attention plastic straws are receiving on social media with campaigns such as the "Last Plastic Straw Movement" and the "No Straw Challenge."

"The bans will continue and we are prepared and have been informing our distributors and customers about the products they can use that will serve their needs, comply with the bans, and most importantly be better for our environment," said Yu.

Lollicup® USA, Inc. is a premier beverage and disposable goods supplier and manufacturer, a one-stop shop to the foodservice industry. Lollicup has developed four distinct brands such as: Karat®, Karat® Earth (eco-friendly), Tea Zone®, and Total Clean. They have also expanded their production and distribution to ensure their customers have superior customer service, fast delivery, and the latest industry innovations. Please visit www.lollicupusa.com for more information.

