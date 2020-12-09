Lolly Law Awarded Practice Management Innovation of the Year in LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lolly Law announced today that it has been recognized as the 'Practice Management Innovation of the Year' by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards recognizes the world's best technology companies, products and services serving the global legal industry.

Lolly Law's easy-to-use solutions are setting a new standard in legal case management and practice management software. Its product delivers convenient note keeping, scheduling, time tracking, billing, and form filling combined with features that help legal teams monitor case progress and facilitate staff collaboration. Lolly Law supports its immigration practitioners with customizable workflows for teams, document automation, and curated questionnaires to collect data from ESL clients online. Lolly Law is the ultimate legal case management delivering a low-cost solution with a high-value package that includes a library of form sets from USCIS, DOJ, DOS, and the FBI. Lolly Law version 2 was released in Q2 of this year along with Re-Form, the only web-based PDF form filler for attorneys and their clients to complete complex immigration forms together in real-time. Re-Form is an exciting addition to Lolly Law and meets many of the challenges legal businesses face when working with complicated government form sets that need to be completed accurately and in a short timeframe. Lolly Law is an excellent choice for firms that need to operate with a remote team.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards for the innovative products Lolly Law is delivering to immigration law firms across the country," said John Levesque, Founder, Lolly Law. "Since we began, we've been dedicated to delivering software solutions that support the needs of our immigration law practitioners in a way that is easy to use, cost-effective, and saves staff time."

"With the company's single technology solution that covers case and practice management with extra tailoring to fit the needs of immigration firms, Lolly Law is providing an affordable and innovative technology solution that is empowering for legal businesses and their clients," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. "We are honored to award Lolly Law Practice Management Innovation of the Year at the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards for helping immigration law firms improve team collaboration and better serve their clients. It is truly a breakthrough product in their industry."

