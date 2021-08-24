Loma Linda Plant-Based Foods Make Fall Menus Healthy, Convenient and Affordable

NASHVILLE, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For almost everyone, the hustle and bustle of fall combined with the return to the office and school signals a need for simplicity, particularly when preparing meals for the family. Thanks to Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC (ANF), makers of shelf-stable and award-winning plant-based Loma Linda® brand foods and seafood alternative, TUNO™, healthy fall meals and comfort foods can be easy and on your table within minutes. The company's extensive line of plant-based offerings caters to a wide variety of palates and can be your ticket to this season's favorite, stress-free meals.

While a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association suggests that eating a plant-based diet can help lower the risk of heart disease, people generally still need help navigating the landscape of choices.

"More and more consumers are looking to incorporate plant-based eating into their diets, and we want to make it as easy as possible to make that transition," states Laura Lapp, brand innovation manager at Atlantic Natural Foods. "As leaders in the plant-based space, our hope is that generations young and old can become more accustomed to these alternatives. We want to guide them with not only tasty foods but also how their choices impact the environment and our planet."

Loma Linda's plant-based foods are packed with protein and made with natural plant-based ingredients that are gluten-free and non-GMO. Lapp, a mom of two, shares some quick, simple ways to enjoy them:

TUNO Veggie Rolls with Hoisin Sauce— Load up a leaf lettuce or cabbage wrap with TUNO Plant-Based Seafood Alternative (MSRP $1.29 -1.69) and sliced veggies (such as carrots, bell pepper, and cucumber), along with avocado and fresh basil. Mix two spoonfuls of agave with ½ cup of hoisin and a splash of water and lime juice, and you have an instant meal with the light, flaky texture of seafood and nutritious omega 3s in a more sustainable form.

Loma Linda and TUNO products are sold at more than 20,000 stores throughout the U.S. and 30 countries. Lapp says the company is working to make a difference—and feed the world—by creating new and healthy protein sources in the hopes of preserving our oceans and ensuring future sustainability of our planet's fragile resources.

For more delicious recipes, information about Atlantic Natural Foods or Loma Linda foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com.

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, N.C., Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, TUNO™, neat®, Kaffree Roma™ and Modern Menu brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company operates its own manufacturing facility as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. The brands are sold throughout the U.S. and in 30 countries, including the U.K. and Australia. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

