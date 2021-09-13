Loma Systems® is Back on the Road with the Ultimate X-Ray Inspection and Metal Detection Solutions for Harsh Washdown Environments at Pack Expo Las Vegas

The Loma team are pleased to be back face-to-face with customers and excited to display their new CW3 RUN-WET® Combo System, a fully IP69 rated checkweigher and metal detector system designed following industry leading hygienic principles to provide quicker and easier cleaning. Launched earlier this year the CW3 RUN-WET® Combo system and standalone checkweigher offer a host of new and smartly designed features to maximize production efficiencies, including easier to wash frames with quick surface water runoff, minimal welds and reduced contaminant traps for optimum deep cleaning. To minimize the risk of water ingress the systems are fully IP69 rated.

If you are looking for a metal detector for different applications, then on display you can find a great selection including Flex Conveyor, Pipeline, Vertical Fall and Waferthin. You can even bring along small product samples that Loma can test at the show in front of you! If wanting to detect more than metal, then see LOMA's innovative X5 Space Saver on display. The system is built with LOMA's strong experience of food industry inspection systems and offers first-class CCP protection in the smallest footprint possible at a line length of just 1000mm. This system offers good detection levels on a wide range of hard and soft contaminants including all metals, bone, glass, dense plastics, within most packaging types, including foil trays or metallized film. The X5 Space Saver comes complete with full color touchscreen, multilevel password access storing data logged events for traceability, image optimization, AAT technology and much more.

"At Pack Expo it is our chance to re-connect at shows once again with customers old and new, after some time since our last face-to-face event on a scale of this size," said Christina Rowland, North America Marketing Specialist.

"Our visitors can see a number of exciting new technologies on our booth, not least the new CW3 RUN-WET® Combo System, which is certain to be the star attraction. For those around on Tuesday, 28 September, we will be hosting a happy hour in out booth from 3 to 5pm, so our sales and technical experts look forward to welcoming people. And don't forget to bring along a product sample as we'd love to demonstrate our inspection excellence."

Loma Systems - www.loma.com

Established in 1969, LOMA SYSTEMS® is a leading manufacturer of advanced inspection systems for the food and pharmaceutical industries. With the addition of Lock Inspection and Cintex, Loma has built on this heritage to become a major supplier of metal detectors, checkweighers and X-ray inspection equipment. Loma Systems is dedicated to innovation, service and providing its customers with the ability to focus on meeting production goals and protecting brands.

Loma Systems has successfully partnered with the world's largest food and packaging companies, located in over 100 countries. All Loma Systems' products are 'Designed to Survive®' the rigours of arduous food processing environments, with the on-going aim of protecting brand values and ensuring compliance with food safety regulations.

SOURCE Loma Systems, an ITW Company

Related Links

www.loma.com

