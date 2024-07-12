Lomax + Wood Reach New Soundproofing Rating of 49dB

Essex-based timber framed window specialist Lomax + Wood has raised the bar for their acoustic ratings on their timber window range.

BRENTWOOD, England, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After six months research and a full redesign, the company has achieved a market-leading 49 dB reduction for both sash and casement windows. Lomax + Wood's new range of Acoustic Plus+ windows also maintains the traditional sightline requirements for conservation areas.

Sound proofing windows and doors block intrusive noise pollution by using materials and design elements that absorb or reflect the sound waves instead of letting them through the fenestration. This includes the use of acoustic glazing, sealants and other elements.

Lomax + Wood's Managing Director Andrew Goding stated:

"Noise control in and around buildings is becoming a greater concern for architects when designing and specifying windows and doors. Our new Acoustic Plus+ range has been fully tested with some great results by BM Trada. Now, architects have the option to soundproof the building whilst maintaining the sightlines of a traditional sash window."

The results and performance set new benchmarks for soundproof timber-framed windows and come on the back of the company setting new standards in thermal efficiency for timber-framed windows. Combined with Lomax + Wood's unique ability to provide made-to-order fenestration solutions for both period properties and new builds, this has led to the company being recognized as the UK's leading supplier and installer of high-performance timber windows and doors.

Lomax + Wood supplies made-to-order timber sash windows, casements and wooden doors to commercial and private customers based on classic heritage or contemporary designs. The company has been chosen to supply and fit windows and doors on several high-profile projects in the UK. These include the Queen Anne Orangery at Kensington Palace, the historic 1, Warwick in the Soho Conservation Area, the gothic-style Victorian schoolhouse in West Tilbury, Essex and redevelopment of the former John Lewis building in Bolsover Street, Fitzrovia.

Lomax + Wood has showrooms in Mountnessing, Essex, and Christchurch, on the border of Dorset and Hampshire. A further showroom will open just outside Canterbury, Kent, later this year. Visits are by appointment only to ensure every customer is guaranteed uninterrupted attention, and they can be booked online at https://www.lomaxwood.co.uk/showrooms/.

