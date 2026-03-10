Lombard Appoints Brandon Neal as Chief Operating Officer

Former New York Fed Treasury Markets Principal and Euler Labs COO to Scale Bitcoin DeFi Infrastructure and Lombard Strategic Endeavors

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lombard, the leading Bitcoin finance protocol, today announced the appointment of Brandon Neal as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Neal will lead operations, finance, and strategic endeavors as Lombard scales its Bitcoin DeFi infrastructure to meet accelerating demand for Bitcoin capital markets solutions.

Neal brings over 20 years of experience bridging traditional finance and decentralized markets, with deep expertise in capital markets, institutional operations, and rapid scaling of emerging technology. He joins Lombard from Euler Labs, where he served as COO for four years, leading the company's operational, financial, legal, and governance functions as it evolved into one of DeFi's prominent protocols, with its Euler Lending and Euler Swap products serving as best-in-class technology in decentralized finance.

"Brandon's unique combination of financial markets expertise and deep DeFi operational experience makes him the ideal leader to scale Lombard's ambitions," said Jacob Phillips, Co-Founder of Lombard. "As Bitcoin increasingly becomes the foundation for onchain capital markets, Brandon's track record of building operational excellence at the intersection of TradFi and DeFi will be instrumental in executing our vision to bring Bitcoin to life onchain."

Prior to Euler Labs, Neal managed the U.S. Treasury Auction Desk at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he oversaw critical infrastructure for government debt issuance, led inter-agency strategic planning, and was integral to the rollout of the 8-week bill and 20-year bond. He is an active member of the Bretton Woods Committee, where he contributes to policy discussions on central bank digital currencies and digital asset regulation, as part of its Future of Finance Working Group. Neal also served as Vice Chair of the Institutional Asset Management Group at the CFA Society of New York.

"We are on the cusp of a Cambrian explosion in agentic commerce, and blockchain-native digital assets will be its foundation. DeFi is the infrastructure layer that makes that possible, on top of it already representing the most significant market-structure opportunity in our generation. At Lombard, we are building it to institutional-grade standards and at scale," said Neal. "I'm excited to join at this pivotal moment as we expand onchain markets, starting with Bitcoin as a cornerstone for productive collateral across the onchain economy, while meeting the standards that institutional and agentic adoption require."

Neal's appointment comes as Lombard continues its rapid growth trajectory. Through its flagship product LBTC, the universal liquid Bitcoin standard, Lombard has onboarded over $3 billion of BTC across 14 chains and 75+ protocols, achieving the fastest growth trajectory to $1 billion of any yield-bearing asset. Lombard has established strategic partnerships with leading institutions globally, including Polychain, Franklin Templeton, Galaxy Digital, Kraken, Ledger, Figment, Upbit, Bybit, and more.

