Lomi's Innovative Food Recycler Now Available at Premium Kitchenware Retailer Williams Sonoma

Lomi expands retail presences, reaches a significant milestone in making sustainable

living more accessible, launches exclusive Lomi with partner Williams Sonoma.

KELOWNA, BC, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Lomi, the innovators behind the world's first Smart Waste™ food recycler, announce their latest milestone: the availability of their revolutionary food waste solution at renowned kitchenware and home furnishings retailer Williams Sonoma in a new, exclusive color: Deep Teal.

Lomi Food Recycler in Deep Teal. Williams Sonoma Exclusive. (CNW Group/Lomi) Williams Sonoma logo (CNW Group/Lomi)

This strategic partnership brings Lomi's eco-friendly and pest-free food waste solution to the doorsteps of Williams Sonoma's customers. Lomi's commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and modern design perfectly aligns with Williams Sonoma's dedication to offering premium products that enhance the culinary experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Williams Sonoma to bring Lomi into the homes of their customers," says Colin Schmidt, SVP Business Development at Lomi. "This collaboration reflects our shared values of quality, sustainability, and innovation. We are excited to empower the Williams Sonoma customer to make a positive impact on the environment while enjoying the convenience of our cutting-edge kitchen solution."

Food waste in landfills creates methane which is 80% worse for

the environment than CO2.

Lomi Bloom, the newest model of connected food recycler, revolutionizes kitchen waste management by transforming food scraps into nutrient-rich fertilizer, at home and at the touch of a button. Its sleek design and intuitive functionality make handling food waste effortless and convenient, helping users reduce their food waste and minimize their environmental impact. Lomi is available online and in select stores across the United States and Canada beginning April 23, 2024.

About Lomi

What if waste was optional? As a Certified B Corporation and a Climate Neutral Certified company, Lomi is on a mission to eliminate 10 billion pounds of waste from the global waste stream by 2028. Lomi researches and develops the most innovative products toward one goal: to create a waste-free future. To learn more about Lomi, visit https://lomi.com

SOURCE Lomi