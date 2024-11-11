LOMOND THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT THE ASH ANNUAL MEETING

DOVER, Del., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lomond Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Eilean Therapeutics LLC, today announced an abstract related to the company's Lomonitinib, a highly potent and selective pan-FLT3/IRAK4 inhibitor that targets clinically relevant FLT3 mutations and putative escape pathways, has been accepted for a poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held from December 7-10, 2024 in San Diego. The following abstract was published today and now available.

A Randomized Placebo-Controlled Phase 1 Trial in Healthy Volunteers Investigating the Safety, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of a Novel FLT3/IRAK4 Inhibitor, Lomonitinib (ZE46-0134)

Session Name: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms

Session Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

About Eilean Therapeutics

Eilean Therapeutics, LLC is a biopharmaceutical company co-founded by Orbimed, Torrey Pines Investment and Dr John C. Byrd, focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class and first-in-class small molecule inhibitors that target escape mutations in hematologic and solid cancers. The company is utilizing a proprietary hybrid AI platform (Expert Systems Inc.), leveraging its key partners proprietary data, chem-bio platforms, knowledge and expertise to choose highly valuable molecular mechanisms of pathology; to precisely design and accelerate the execution of discovery and development of best-in-class and first-in-class therapies. Eilean Therapeutics' goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing novel breakthrough medicines to maximize the clinical benefit when treating hematologic and solid malignancies. For more information visit www.eileanther.com

Media Contact:

Amy Burd

CSO

[email protected]

SOURCE Lomond Therapeutics