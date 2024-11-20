Lomurro Law Partners with Anytime AI to Transform Legal Workflow with Industry-First AI Technology

Discover how Anytime AI can transform your legal practice. Book a free demo today: https://www.anytimeai.ai/book-a-free-demo/.

This initiative underscores Lomurro Law's commitment to a client-first philosophy and its dedication to leveraging AI technology to deliver exceptional, case-winning results.

The Premier AI Legal Assistant for Plaintiff Lawyers

As the Premier AI Legal Assistant for Plaintiff Lawyers, Anytime AI offers a proprietary, secure, and closed AI platform designed to automate up to 90% of manual tasks. Its robust features streamline essential workflows such as legal research, document drafting, and data analysis, including complex medical record review. With an intuitive interface and high-quality outputs requiring minimal review, the platform empowers attorneys to focus on high-value, strategic tasks.

For Lomurro Law, the integration of Anytime AI will enhance efficiency, enabling faster, more cost-effective solutions while maintaining the highest standards of legal excellence.

Cutting-Edge AI Meets Legal Expertise

Founded by world-renowned AI research scientists and industry visionaries, Anytime AI recently announced its fourth-generation platform following a $4 million funding round. The company's avant-garde platform will give Lomurro Law a significant competitive edge, blending cutting-edge technology with the firm's distinguished reputation for excellence.

Lomurro Law has a history of landmark results, including an $18 million trucking verdict and a $5 million medical malpractice birth defect case . The firm's team boasts eleven certified trial attorneys by the New Jersey Supreme Court. Lomurro Law is the only law firm in New Jersey to hold all 5 Supreme Court Certifications.

In Their Own Words: Insights from the Visionaries

Jon Lomurro , Partner at Lomurro Law, remarked, "After thoroughly evaluating Anytime AI's platform, it became evident that their tools are indispensable assets that should be accessible to our entire firm. Anytime AI has developed a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to empower attorneys and law firms, enhancing their capabilities and effectiveness. Embracing this innovative technology represents a transformative step forward, enabling us to deliver exceptional value, precision, and efficiency in our practice. We are proud to lead the integration of AI into legal practice and eager to leverage these advancements to provide enhanced, technology-driven support to our clients."

Dr. Lingfei (Teddy) Wu , Co-Founder and CEO of Anytime AI, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Lomurro Law, a trailblazer in the legal industry. Through our collaboration we aim to develop the most advanced AI Legal Assistant to tackle the most complex aspects of legal practice for plaintiff and trial lawyers. What we provide to law firms is a highly intelligent 24-hour legal assistant to handle research, draft legal briefs, answers, complaints, edit drafts, summarize depositions and trial testimonies with detailed links, and offer targeted follow-up questions for witnesses. This partnership underscores Anytime AI's unwavering commitment to reshaping the future of legal services with ethical, cutting-edge AI technology.

Setting a New Benchmark for the Legal Industry

This groundbreaking partnership between Lomurro Law and Anytime AI not only redefines the integration of AI in legal practice but sets a benchmark for the industry at large. By merging Lomurro Law's unparalleled legal expertise with Anytime AI's forward-thinking technology, they are paving the way for a new era of precision, efficiency, and innovation — setting a standard that will grow the industry for years to come.

