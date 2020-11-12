Lon Smith Roof For Vets Honors Fort Worth Vietnam Veteran

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lon Smith Roofing, the largest residential roofing company in North Texas, today honored a Fort Worth veteran by building a new roof for him free of charge. The recipient was Russell Sanders, an elderly Navy veteran of the Vietnam War who has lived in the same Fort Worth house since 1961 and whose roof leaks water every day into his bedroom.

"No veteran should have a bedroom that leaks water," said Lon Smith Vice President, Shawn Michael. "Mr. Sanders served our country with great courage in Vietnam. And we are proud to honor him by building him a new roof at absolutely no charge."

Mr. Sanders served on the USS Neches from 1969-70. He was awarded the Defense Medal, the Vietnam Medal and the Combat Medal.

The Roof for Vets program was begun by Lon Smith Roofing about five years ago as a way to give back to local veterans. The program solicits nominations from the public. To be eligible, a nominee must have served in the military, live in the local area and have a roof that needs to be repaired but is too expensive for the family. After a veteran is chosen, Lon Smith construction workers arrive and build a new roof at no charge to the veteran.

