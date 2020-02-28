Lon Smith Roofing Honors D-Day Veteran

LAKE WORTH, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lon Smith Roofing, the largest residential roofing contractor in North Texas, today launched the 2020 edition of the Roof for Vets program by honoring a local hero of the D-Day invasion.

"We are proud to honor Mr. Ed Nobles," said Lon Smith executive Scott Hamilton. "We often hear that our country doesn't have any heroes left. Well, whoever says that has never met Mr. Nobles."

"He not only served in World War II, but he was part of the D-Day invasion and landed on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944," Hamilton continued. "He suffered several combat wounds and was later the recipient of a Purple Heart."

Hamilton spoke at a ceremony in front of Mr. Nobles' house while Lon Smith construction workers installed the new roof.

Lon Smith Roofing began the Roof for Vets program a few years ago as a way to honor local military veterans. The company takes nominations from the public. To be eligible, a candidate must have served in the military, must be in need of a roof and must need financial help in paying for it. The Roof for Vets program then selects one worthy veteran for each quarter of the year and installs a new roof at no charge. Nominations are currently open. For more information about Roof for Vets or about Lon Smith Roofing, please visit lonsmith.com or call 817-926-8400.

SOURCE Lon Smith Roofing

