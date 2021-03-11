Lon Smith Roofing Honors Fort Worth Veteran

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lon Smith Roofing kicked off another year of its celebrated "Roof for Vets" program that honors one local veteran each quarter by building a new roof at their home at no charge. Today, Lon Smith honored James Owens, an Army veteran who lives in Fort Worth.

"Once a quarter, we honor a local veteran who needs a new roof but may not be able to afford one," Lon Smith President Shawn Michael said in a ceremony in front of Mr. Owens' home in the Wedgwood section of Fort Worth. "And we honor that veteran by installing a new roof at absolutely no cost. Today, we are honoring James Owens, a veteran who spent six years in the United States Army, where he served as a paratrooper."

Mr. Owens has lived in the same house in Fort Worth since 1995. He has needed a roof for some time now but has been unable to get insurance to pay for one. Today, Lon Smith workers began early in the morning constructing a brand-new roof that will be completed by nightfall.

"Mr. Owens, you have taken care of so many people," Michael added. "Today, Lon Smith Roofing is going to take care of you. By tonight, our workers will be done, and you will have a brand-new roof above your head. It's our way of saying thank you for what you have done and thank you for who you are."

Joining in the ceremony was Fort Worth City Councilman and military veteran Jungus Jordan. "What an honor to be here today and what a great company Lon Smith is," Jordan said. "This is exactly the kind of company and exactly the kind of program that makes Fort Worth great."

For more information about Lon Smith Roofing or the Roof for Vets program, please visit www.lonsmith.com

SOURCE Lon Smith Roofing

