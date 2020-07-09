Lon Smith Roofing Honors Local Veteran Fighting Cancer

DALLAS, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lon Smith Roofing, the largest residential roofing contractor in North Texas, today honored another local veteran as part of its ongoing "Roof for Vets" program. Today's recipient was Army veteran and longtime Dallas resident, Fred Robinson, Jr., who is also suffering from cancer.

"Lon Smith Roofing is proud to honor Mr. Robinson who served four years in the military and has now lived in the same house in Dallas for nearly 60 years," said Lon Smith Roofing Vice President, Scott Hamilton. "He's needed a new roof for some time. Now, he will get that new roof and it won't cost him a penny."

Each quarter of the year, Lon Smith Roofing reviews nominations that have been made on behalf of local veterans who need a new roof but not be able to pay for one. After selecting the recipient, Lon Smith sends a construction crew to the house and installs a brand-new roof in one day. There is no cost to the recipient.

"We are so thrilled that our dad is receiving a new roof from Lon Smith," said Ellen Robinson, Mr. Robinson's daughter. "He is well deserving and cannot afford to have the repairs done on their home. Two years ago, he was diagnosed with both prostate and bone cancer. He's a fighter and he's fighting it. But not having to worry about fixing his roof is a huge help."

"We are a great country because of men like Fred Robinson," added Scott Hamilton. "And we'll keep honoring heroes like him all across North Texas. It's the least we can do to honor those who have honored us with their service."

