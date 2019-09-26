Lon Smith Roofing Presents New Roof To A Local Vet As Part Of The Roof for Vets Initiative

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Lon Smith Roofing, the largest roofing company in North Texas, presented Navy veteran James Smith of Farmers Branch a new roof. Smith was chosen as this quarter's recipient of the Roof for Vets program. The following remarks were made at the event by Lon Smith executive Scott Hamilton:

"Thank you all very much. My name is Scott Hamilton and on behalf of the entire Lon Smith Roofing team I am pleased to welcome you all to our latest Roof for Vets event.

"A few years ago, we at Lon Smith became aware of the growing need to help veterans in our area. Texas is home to more veterans than any other state. And many of them need help of some sort. Since we are the largest roofing company in North Texas, we created the Roof for Vets program to help honor our local veterans.

"Here is how it works: we take nominations from the public of a worthy veteran who is in need. We then select one veteran each quarter of the year. And then we install a brand-new roof at no charge to the veteran. It's our way of saying, 'Thank you for your service.'

"And so today we are honored to install a new roof for Navy veteran Jim Davis. Mr. Davis served our country by wearing the uniform and serving in the United States Navy. These days he lived this house which was built in the 1950s. A recent storm blew off some of the shingles on his home and he desperately needs a new roof.

"Mr. Davis, we are proud to salute you with this new roof. It's the least we can do after all you have done for us. Congratulations on your new roof!"

For more information on Lon Smith Roofing and the Roof for Vets program, visit lonsmith.com

SOURCE Lon Smith Roofing

Related Links

https://www.lonsmith.com

