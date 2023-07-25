London Annual Mining Investment Conference 2023: Embrace the Future of Mining - Where Technology and Finance Converge (London, United Kingdom - April 9-10, 2024)

DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "4th Annual Mining Investment London" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Explore Europe's Top Resources Hub for Mining Investments, Critical Minerals, Hydrogen & Technology Opportunities

WHY MINING INVESTMENT LONDON?

Now in its' 4th year, Mining Investment London is firmly established as Europe's boutique strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition. Besides mining trends and finance approach, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations that transform the industry.

Alongside Mining Investment London, we host Critical Minerals World 2023 Conference that focuses exclusively on critical minerals and hydrogen that play a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.

We expect 250 senior level executives, including over 120 investors and 30 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.

Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities.

MINERS MEET INVESTORS

Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.

They travel from all over Europe, Asia, Middle East and North & Latin Americas to look out for latest mining projects and investment opportunities.

KEY THEMES

Mining Investment Strategies & Trends

Bridging Mining, Energy, Automotive, Space & Defence Industries

Critical Materials Strategy, Supply & Trade

Resources Security, Sustainability & Hydrogen

Global Commodity Trends

Battery Metals (Lithium, Vanadium, Cobalt, Nickel and Graphite) & Electric Vehicles

Platinum Group Metals Developments

Rare Earth Minerals

Emerging Metals

M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment

Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments

Junior Miners , New Exploration Projects & Discoveries

, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries Renewable Energy Prospects

Mining Technology Advancements

IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining

WHAT TO EXPECT?

TOP SPEAKERS

Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.

VIRTUAL EXHIBITION

Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to the mining industry.

NETWORKING

From speed networking, 1-2-1 meetings to private chats across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Who Should Attend:

Mining and Energy Ministers & Department Heads

Company C Level Executives & Senior Management

COOs & Chief Engineers

Chief Geologists

EPC's & Project Developers

Investors & Financiers

Banks & Insurance Providers

Lawyers, Brokers, Corporate Advisors & Consultants

Equipment Solutions & Services Professionals

Local Distributors & Resellers

Speakers

SAKHILA MONA MIRZA

Executive Board Director & General Counsel

London Bullion Market Association

United Kingdom

DR DIEUDONNE-LOUIS TAMBWE

Deputy Technical Director

CTCPM, Ministry of Mines

Democratic Republic of Congo

JENS BRUNKE

Head of Mergers & Acquisitions

Veragold Mining

Germany

CHINGIZ MAKESHOV

CEO

Central Asia Capital Investment Company

Kyrgyzstan

DR BASSEM NASSOUHY

Environmental Consultant

Fujairah Natural Resources

United Arab Emirates

ALAIN CORBANI

Head of Commodities

Finance SA

France

THAO DH NGO

Group Executive Chairman

First IndoChina Group

Vietnam

DR CAROLE NAKLE

CEO

Crystol Energy

United Kingdom

MICHAEL PAN

CEO

China Ventures

United Kingdom

PATRICK LOWRY

CEO & Managing Partner

Iconic Holding

Germany

ANA LUCIA LIND

CEO

Swiss Financial Engineering AG (SFE AG)

Switzerland

ROBERT MANTSE

Vice Chairman

M2 Capital Partners International

United Kingdom

SHWETA SAXENA

Chief Product Officer

MachineMax

United Kingdom

DR ALIREZA ELSAMIAN

CSO

ESS (Engineering Software Steyr GmbH)

Austria

RONALD DE HAAS

Sales Director

MODEC International

Belgium

JULIAN SMALLSHAW

Head of Education and Standards

The Institute of Quarrying

United Kingdom

DAVID POOLE

CTO and Co-Founder

Starcore Nuclear

Canada

RAMA AYMAN

CEO

MMG Capital

United Kingdom

DR HAGEN GUNTHER JUNG

Geochemist

Ex-NUKEM Technologies Engineering Services GmbH

Germany



RHONNA O'CONNELL

Head of Market Analysis, EMEA & Asia Region

INTL FCStone

United Kingdom

JOHN BUTLER

CEO

Lend & Borrow Trust

United Kingdom

GABRIEL ESCALONA LOBO

Chief Marketing Officer

Vaultoro.com

Germany

FLORENT VIMES

Founder

The Energy and Natural Resources Investment Group

United Kingdom

