London Block Exchange Lists Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic Due to Popular Demand

This makes LBX the sole player offering GBP pairing with both these cryptocurrencies, in addition to being the only exchange underpinned with UK on-shore banking.

This takes LBX's total coins listed to six (in addition to BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP) and comes just weeks after LBX added Ripple (XRP) to its exchange - showing its senior team are proving good on their promise to roll out 'multiple new coins' on a regular basis.

Both newly listed coins have history with 'forks' - where a new version of the coin is paired off from the original and offered as a new 'upgrade'. Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a pre-fork version of the popular Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) forked from the original Bitcoin in August 2017.

LBX Founder and CEO Benjamin Dives, said:

"Since launching, we've proven incredibly popular among UK crypto-enthusiasts, given our low cost trading and excellent app. We're now strengthening the fact we offer more coins than most popular exchanges and are listening to the community in deciding which coins we will list."

LBX opened in November for OTC trades and is currently on-boarding retail customers to its user-friendly app, which is backed by world-class London-based customer service and follows rigorous KYC/AML protocols. Members also receive its acclaimed daily market report, which can also be viewed on Telegram on the LBX News channel.

Ethereum Classic enthusiasts claim it preserves an untampered history of the Ethereum blockchain, free from interference. Bitcoin Cash supporters claim the fork to be a faster, more reliable version of Bitcoin and also claim that it represents the true vision of Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.About LBX

The London Block Exchange is the first multi-cryptocurrency exchange dedicated to the UK market. Based in Canary Wharf, LBX provides a credible, safe and easy exchange for consumers and institutional investors - delivered via its online platform and app.

This is underpinned by educational content, bank-grade security and solid governance, with six cryptocurrencies currently available for trade with more to be added each month.

London Block Exchange (FRN: 902014) is registered EMD Agent for e-wallet functionality by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011.

