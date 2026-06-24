London Computer Systems Named a Top Workplace in Cincinnati and USA Today Rankings

CINCINNATI, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technology solutions, has been recognized as a USA Top Workplace by USA Today for the fourth time, and as a Cincinnati Top Workplace by Enquirer Media for the 15th consecutive year.

This milestone reflects LCS' longstanding commitment to fostering an exceptional working environment and reinforces its reputation as one's most respected employers. The recognition is based entirely on employee feedback and highlights the company's focus on engagement, growth, and continuous improvement.

Each year, Energage, LLC surveys employees from organizations across the country to determine its Top Workplaces rankings. The awards are based solely on anonymous employee feedback collected through third-party surveys. These surveys measure key aspects of workplace culture, including company values, inclusion, growth opportunities, communication, leadership, and more.

Energage partners with leading regional and national media organizations to publish Top Workplaces results, including Enquirer Media for the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region and USA Today for national recognition.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized once again as both a USA Top Workplace and a Cincinnati Top Workplace," said Brittany Christerson, Chief Operating Officer at LCS. "Earning this honor for the 15th consecutive year locally and the fourth time nationally reflects our team's dedication, collaboration, and commitment to building a workplace where people can do their best work. Our employees are the foundation of everything we do, and this recognition belongs to them."

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven HR technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation's premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country and regionally in partnership with more than 60 of the nation's most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognitions. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate their standing in the market, and engage with employees. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About LCS

Incorporated in 1988 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) develops business-critical software used in all 50 states and diverse global markets. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, NDT VoIP telephone systems, and qManage service desk software.

The company's Professional Services team also delivers complete website design and development resources, and its LCS IT Services division delivers comprehensive IT management solutions that propel businesses forward. Supporting more than 10,000 property management companies in every industry vertical, LCS combines the best technologies with best practices to create tailored, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

SOURCE LONDON COMPUTER SYSTEMS, INC. (LCS)