LCS and Rent Manager Honored in 2026 American Business Awards® and Hermes Creative Awards

CINCINNATI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), creator of Rent Manager® property management software and other essential business technologies, was recognized with seven awards across the 24th Annual American Business Awards and the 2026 Hermes Creative Awards.

In the American Business Awards®, LCS earned one Bronze and three Gold Stevie Awards®:

BRONZE – Rent Manager – Achievement in Product Innovation

GOLD – LCS/Rent Manager – Company of the Year, Large (Real Estate Category)

GOLD – Dave Hegemann, CEO of LCS – Best Entrepreneur (Computer Software Category)

GOLD – 2025 Rent Manager User Conference – Conferences and Meetings (Educational Event Category)

In the Hermes Creative Awards, LCS received two Gold and one Platinum designation:

GOLD – Beyond Rent Podcast – Educational Podcast Series

GOLD – 2025 Rent Manager User Conference Event Logo – Logo Design

PLATINUM – RMUC.25 LinkedIn Campaign – LinkedIn Engagement

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work in the creative industry and highlights the philanthropic spirit of marketing and communication professionals around the world.

In both contests, LCS was selected from among thousands of entries submitted by organizations across the country and around the world. LCS President and CEO, Dave Hegemann, said the seven wins "are a testament to our team's dedication, innovation, and creativity. It is an incredible honor to be recognized by both of these established organizations, especially as Company of the Year and for our annual user conference. I am very proud of the individuals and teams who have contributed to our continued success, and I look forward to seeing what the coming year brings."

To read more about the American Business Awards and view the list of 2026 winners, click here. More information about the Hermes Creative Awards and the list of 2026 honorees can be found here.

About LCS

Incorporated in 1988 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) develops business-critical software used in all 50 states and diverse global markets. LCS products include Rent Manager property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and qManage service desk software.

The company's Professional Services team also delivers complete website design and development resources, and its LCS IT Services division provides comprehensive IT systems management solutions. Supporting more than 10,000 property management companies in every industry vertical, LCS combines the best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

For more information, please visit LCS.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards here.

About the Hermes Awards

Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the Hermes Creative Awards accepts submissions from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers from around the world. Dedicated to honoring creative excellence in traditional and emerging media, the awards evaluate the creative industry's best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, and advertising, marketing, and communication programs. Learn more about the Hermes Awards here.

SOURCE LONDON COMPUTER SYSTEMS, INC. (LCS)