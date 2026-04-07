Rent Manager Selected by Roots Management Group as their new Property Management Software

Managing more than 38,000 units, Roots Management Group is one of the largest manufactured housing operators in the U.S.

CINCINNATI, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, is proud to announce that Rent Manager was recently chosen by Roots Management Group (RootsMG) as their new property management software solution.

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RootsMG—Rent Manager's Latest Customer

Headquartered in Addison, Texas, RootsMG is an integrated manufactured housing community (MHC) investment platform and management company spearheading industry transformation. Roots currently manages more than 38,000 units and is one of the largest manufactured housing operators in the U.S. "We chose Rent Manager because the software is a superior product in the manufactured housing space," says Corey Wikstrom, Chief Operating Officer for Roots. "Our company believes that the platform's forward-thinking approach to property management solutions will keep adapting to the industry's ever-changing technology as future needs arise."

"We're excited to welcome Roots Management Group to the Rent Manager family," says Jeremy Moore, Director of Sales for Rent Manager. "Roots brings a forward-thinking vision to manufactured housing, and we're proud to support them with modern, innovative solutions for both their internal teams and residents."

Transforming the Manufactured Housing Industry

Rent Manager has delivered advanced technologies to the manufactured housing industry for more than 35 years. The platform provides complete accounting and reporting resources; robust AI features; intuitive marketing and mobile tools; comprehensive maintenance and property management capabilities; utility management resources; and an ever-growing network of integrated technology providers.

The Rent Manager system also delivers advanced, customizable solutions to handle the complex operational needs of management companies in every industry vertical—from manufactured housing communities to multifamily apartments and single-family homes, commercial real estate portfolios, and more.

About LCS

Incorporated in 1988 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) develops business-critical software used in all 50 states and diverse global markets. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and qManage service desk software.

The company's Professional Services team also delivers complete website design and development resources, and its LCS IT Services division provides comprehensive IT systems management solutions. Supporting more than 10,000 property management companies in every industry vertical, LCS combines the best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

For more information, please visit LCS.com.

About Roots Management Group

Established in 2017, Roots Management Group is an MHC investment platform and management company dedicated to improving the lives of residents, community managers, and employees. RootsMG also demonstrates an unwavering commitment to community development, capital improvements, and meticulous management practices. The company's mission is to increase the availability of best-in-class manufactured housing options that people can afford.

To learn more, please visit Rootsmg.com.

SOURCE LONDON COMPUTER SYSTEMS, INC. (LCS)