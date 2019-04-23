London Entrepreneur Creates Community That Gathers Following Internationally

LONDON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Business Club has over 100,000 ambitious, creative and innovative followers worldwide. Initially started in London, U.K. by female entrepreneur Raimonda Jankunaite , the club has progressed so rapidly that they now have a steady global following with members across Europe, the United States and Australia.

The club was founded on the principal of entrepreneurial-minded business women coming together to support, inspire and educate other business women. Jankunaite started the club in 2017 to unite like-minded female entrepreneurs from all sectors and stages of business. The goal is to provide business owners with the tools, support and encouragement they need to achieve success in any phase of their business journey. With over 10 years of entrepreneurial experience herself, Jankunaite truly understands the importance of having an unwavering network of people who understand the struggles that come with being a business owner. Having started her first business at the age of 21, she has spent her career not only launching more companies of her own but encouraging other women to do the same.

"It is about having each other's back, inspiring and motivating one another through the ups and downs of business and encouraging to keep on going even when giving up feels like the only option," Jankunaite says of her club. "Our ethos of supporting one another in business is the driving force of our community."

From hosting virtual workshops to in-person experiences on topics like personal branding and confidence building to money and sales, Women In Business Club has many options for personal and business growth. Each topic features four virtual workshops with experts from all around the world in those fields sharing their knowledge and tools in each subject to help attendees build a successful business.

About Women in Business Club: Women in Business Club is a network of women coming together to support like-minded female entrepreneurs.

