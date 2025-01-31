London House Celebrates The Drawing Room's One-Year Anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- London House , Orlando's premier private members' club, is thrilled to announce the One-Year Anniversary Celebration of The Drawing Room, took place on Friday, January 24th, 2025, from 6 PM to 9 PM.

Over the past year, The Drawing Room has become a favorite destination for members seeking a sophisticated space to enjoy premium cigars, fine spirits, and exceptional service. This milestone event will commemorate a year of luxury, community, and unforgettable experiences.

Event Highlights

Live entertainment to set the celebratory mood.

to set the celebratory mood. Cigar rolling demonstration showcasing the craftsmanship behind premium cigars.

showcasing the craftsmanship behind premium cigars. Complimentary canapés curated to pair perfectly with drinks and cigars.

curated to pair perfectly with drinks and cigars. A champagne toast to mark the occasion.

to mark the occasion. Other surprises throughout the evening!

This event was a celebration of the vibrant community and refined experiences that have defined The Drawing Room since its opening. Members were invited to join in the festivities and toast to another year of success and sophistication.

About The Drawing Room

Located within London House, The Drawing Room is a private cigar lounge offering an elevated experience for those who appreciate fine cigars, spirits, and a refined social atmosphere. With its curated selection of premium cigars, walk-in humidor, and exclusive events, The Drawing Room has become a hallmark of luxury in Orlando.

SOURCE London House Orlando