London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2024 Now Available: Breakdown by Principal Litigation and Transactional Practice Areas by Position

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years or less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more, and Associate - 4 years or less) of the major law firms practicing in London by principal litigation and transactional practice areas. The rate data and related details of this Report were taken directly from the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.

Key Topics Covered:

Research and Reporting Methodology

Section 1: UK Firms

Section 2: US Firms

Companies Mentioned

Addleshaw Goddard LLP

Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Allen & Overy LLP

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Ashurst LLP

Brown Rudnick LLP

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

& Hamilton LLP Clifford Chance LLP

Clyde & Co LLP

CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP

Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited

& Pearman Limited Cooley LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

& Wardwell LLP Dechert LLP

DLA Piper LLP (US)

DWF Group plc

Eversheds Sutherland

Fox Rothschild LLP

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Goodwin Procter LLP

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Herbert Smith Freehills

Ince Gordon Dadds LLP

Irwin Mitchell LLP

King & Spalding LLP

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

Linklaters LLP

Locke Lord LLP

McDermott Will & Emery LLP

& Emery LLP Milbank LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Nixon Peabody LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

Pallas Partners LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Pinsent Masons LLP

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

& Sullivan, LLP Reed Smith LLP

Ropes & Gray LLP

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

& Zabel LLP Shearman & Sterling LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Slaughter and May

Steptoe & Johnson LLP

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Taylor Wessing LLP

Watson Farley & Williams LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

White & Case LLP

William Fry LLP

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

& Gallagher LLP Winston & Strawn LLP

Research and Reporting Methodology

The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 2,500 law firms representing over 20,000 companies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.

Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our user community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.

In the Attorney Hourly Rates and LPM Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.

All data for the Valeo Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are listed as Average Billed Rates by Firm, Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Year.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.

The practice of law is global and although most hourly rate data is from public sources in the United States, the publisher captures hourly rates for attorneys in 62 countries and denominated in 11 currencies.

Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. the data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

