London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2024 Now Available: Breakdown by Principal Litigation and Transactional Practice Areas by Position

05 Feb, 2024, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years or less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more, and Associate - 4 years or less) of the major law firms practicing in London by principal litigation and transactional practice areas. The rate data and related details of this Report were taken directly from the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.
Key Topics Covered:
- Research and Reporting Methodology
- Section 1: UK Firms
- Section 2: US Firms
Companies Mentioned
- Addleshaw Goddard LLP
- Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Allen & Overy LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Ashurst LLP
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Clifford Chance LLP
- Clyde & Co LLP
- CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP
- Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited
- Cooley LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Dechert LLP
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- DWF Group plc
- Eversheds Sutherland
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Herbert Smith Freehills
- Ince Gordon Dadds LLP
- Irwin Mitchell LLP
- King & Spalding LLP
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Linklaters LLP
- Locke Lord LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- Milbank LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Pallas Partners LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Pinsent Masons LLP
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
- Shearman & Sterling LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Slaughter and May
- Steptoe & Johnson LLP
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Taylor Wessing LLP
- Watson Farley & Williams LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- White & Case LLP
- William Fry LLP
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Winston & Strawn LLP
Research and Reporting Methodology
The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 2,500 law firms representing over 20,000 companies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.
Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our user community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Attorney Hourly Rates and LPM Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
All data for the Valeo Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are listed as Average Billed Rates by Firm, Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Year.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
The practice of law is global and although most hourly rate data is from public sources in the United States, the publisher captures hourly rates for attorneys in 62 countries and denominated in 11 currencies.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. the data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/td2zub
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article