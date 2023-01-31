London Law Firm Rate Report 2023: Competitive Intelligence on the Major Law Firms Practicing in London Including the Magic Circle, Other Large UK Law Firms and Large US Law Firms

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2023 London Law Firm Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2023 London Law Firm Hourly Rate report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.

The report details the hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff) for 2020-2023 of all the major law firms practicing in London including the Magic Circle, other large UK law firms and large US law firms.

The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,700 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.

Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Online Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.

In the Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed.

As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, Valeo researches

1) Public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy

2) Publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity

3) Registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and

4) Government affairs fees.

Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court.

The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Magic Circle Rates

1.1 Magic Circle Combined Rates

1.2 Magic Circle Individual Firm Rates

Section 2: UK Firms Rates

2.1 UK Firms Combined Rates

2.2 UK Firms Individual Firm Rates

Section 3: US Firms Rates

3.1 US Firms Combined Rates

3.2 US Firms Individual Firm Rates

Companies Mentioned

Addleshaw Goddard LLP

Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Allen & Overy LLP

Appleby

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Ashurst LLP

Baker Botts LLP

Baker McKenzie

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

Bracewell LLP

Brown Rudnick LLP

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

& Hamilton LLP Clifford Chance LLP

Clyde & Co LLP

CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP

Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited

& Pearman Limited Cooley LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

& Wardwell LLP De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Dechert LLP

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Eversheds Sutherland

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Finnegan, Henderson , Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP

, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Goodwin Procter LLP

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Herbert Smith Freehills

Hogan Lovells LLP

Holland & Knight LLP

& Knight LLP Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Ince Gordon Dadds LLP

Jenner & Block LLP

Jones Day

K&L Gates LLP

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

King & Spalding LLP

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Kobre & Kim L.L.P.

Latham & Watkins LLP

Linklaters

Locke Lord LLP

Lord LLP Mayer Brown LLP

McDermott Will & Emery LLP

& Emery LLP Milbank LLP

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash , Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Pinsent Masons LLP

Proskauer Rose LLP

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

& Sullivan, LLP Reed Smith LLP

Ropes & Gray LLP

Schiff Hardin LLP

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Shearman & Sterling LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Slaughter and May

Squire Patton Boggs

Steptoe & Johnson LLP

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Taylor Wessing LLP

Troutman Sanders LLP

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Watson Farley & Williams LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

White & Case LLP

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

& Gallagher LLP Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

and Dorr LLP Winston & Strawn LLP

Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLPAddleshaw Goddard LLP

(US) LLPAddleshaw Goddard LLP Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Allen & Overy LLP

Appleby

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Ashurst LLP

Baker Botts LLP

Baker McKenzie

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

Bracewell LLP

Brown Rudnick LLP

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

& Hamilton LLP Clifford Chance LLP

Clyde & Co LLP

CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP

Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited

& Pearman Limited Cooley LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

& Wardwell LLP De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Dechert LLP

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Eversheds Sutherland

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Finnegan, Henderson , Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP

, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Goodwin Procter LLP

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Herbert Smith Freehills

Hogan Lovells LLP

Holland & Knight LLP

& Knight LLP Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Ince Gordon Dadds LLP

Jenner & Block LLP

Jones Day

K&L Gates LLP

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

King & Spalding LLP

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Kobre & Kim L.L.P.

Latham & Watkins LLP

Linklaters

Locke Lord LLP

Lord LLP Mayer Brown LLP

McDermott Will & Emery LLP

& Emery LLP Milbank LLP

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash , Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Pinsent Masons LLP

Proskauer Rose LLP

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

& Sullivan, LLP Reed Smith LLP

Ropes & Gray LLP

Schiff Hardin LLP

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Shearman & Sterling LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Slaughter and May

Squire Patton Boggs

Steptoe & Johnson LLP

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Taylor Wessing LLP

Troutman Sanders LLP

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Watson Farley & Williams LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

White & Case LLP

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

& Gallagher LLP Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

and Dorr LLP Winston & Strawn LLP

Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/efcram

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets