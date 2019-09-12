London Luxury and Nanobionic Partner to Bring Far-Infrared Technology to Retail

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- London Luxury, a global innovator of luxury home textiles, today announced an exclusive partnership with Nanobionic Group to lead the next wave of smart textiles with Nanobionic Technology. Products powered by Nanobionic will transform bedding, bath and home accessories with incomparable wellness benefits. Nanobionic is a patented technology for fabric applications that uses far-infrared technology to recycle and enhance your body's energy in a scientifically proven way to stimulate local blood flow resulting in better sleep and enhanced recovery.

London Luxury will bring this groundbreaking technology to all fabrics, including 100% cotton, resulting in ultra-comfortable sheets, pillows, mattress pads, mattress toppers and many other products that will meaningfully help to improve consumers' lives. This wellness technology fits perfectly with London Luxury's mission to manufacture premium solution-based products. The Company is proud of its partnerships with major retailers as well as its world-class brands which include Columbia Sportswear, Brookstone, Claritin and more.

Marc Jason, London Luxury Founder and CEO, said, "The opportunity to improve consumers' lives through the products they use every day is a real game-changer. In our 24 hour a day go-go world, we need every health benefit we can possibly get. Nanobionic bedding is a must have, as improving your energy while you sleep is the future. Who wouldn't want to improve their energy and wellness while they sleep?"

Activated by your body heat, Nanobionic, an FDA determined general wellness product, recycles and enhances your body's energy, making it a natural fit for sheets, pillows, comforters, slippers, robes, and more. When Nanobionic technology comes in close contact with the human body, it stimulates local blood flow, enhances faster recovery, increases general wellness of being and promotes restful sleep. London Luxury will integrate this technology into the breadth of its solution based home product designs.

Nanobionic wellness benefits are beyond comparison and London Luxury is the perfect partner to ensure best-in-class craftsmanship that will bring our technology to millions of Consumers," said Nanobionic Group's Founder and CEO George Psipsikas. "Nanobionic has received many international and European awards and is actively used by world-class athletes who have reported

improved energy and performance as well as faster recovery. We will bring the home and wellness sectors together to further realize the enormous potential of Nanobionic technology."

London Luxury LLC is a leading global manufacturer of premium products for the home with a

focus on innovation, advanced technology and strategic brand marketing. London Luxury has

exclusive long-term partnerships with a myriad of leading global iconic brands. The company is

known for its commitment to quality, understanding of customer needs and innovative

collaborations. London Luxury is headquartered in New York, with quality assurance offices

around the globe. For more information please visit our website: www.londonlux.com.

Nanobionic is an innovative company that offers the next generation technology for textiles, combining science, technology and nature to enhance your life. Products powered by Nanobionic technology offer a wide range of wellness and performance benefits. At Nanobionic, we believe innovation stems from exploring the synergy between science, nature and technology to uncover the potential that improves people's daily lives.

Your body produces energy. Your body uses energy. You can now recycle and enhance your energy with Nanobionic.

Our Mission is simple: To be one of the world's leading technologies that will improve people's lives and well-being.

For more information please visit our website: www.nanobionic-group.com

