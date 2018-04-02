London Murders Show Stiff Gun Laws Do Not Stop Mayhem, Says CCRKBA

"Over the past 19 days," said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb, "there have been 15 London homicides, according to the Daily Mail. Last year, London recorded 80 fatal stabbings, which only proves that guns aren't the problem, criminals are. And when violent criminals don't have guns, they resort to other lethal weapons."

Gottlieb noted that even in the United States, fatal stabbings outnumber murders with rifles and shotguns in any given year, according to the FBI Uniform Crime Report. This fact calls into question attempts to ban so-called "assault weapons" while nobody utters a peep about "knife control."

"Our friends in the United Kingdom suffer under horribly restrictive gun laws, yet the murders in London reveal something anti-gunners everywhere refuse to acknowledge," Gottlieb observed. "While the British have campaigned for people to turn in knives, it's clear from the body count in their capitol city that their outlaws are just like American criminals. They do not obey the laws against guns, knives or murder and mayhem.

"And that," he stressed, "is the dirty little secret of gun control. Criminals always find a way to violate the law.

"The time has come for authorities on both sides of the Atlantic to admit that their decades-old campaigns of citizen disarmament have created an environment where criminals thrive," he added. "Sadly, the people responsible for these restrictions, which penalize honest citizens, are just too cowardly to admit their failures. Instead, they hide behind the empty promises of new restrictions which won't work any better than the old restrictions, and that's a problem in both countries."

With more than 650,000 members and supporters nationwide, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (www.ccrkba.org) is one of the nation's premier gun rights organizations. As a non-profit organization, the Citizens Committee is dedicated to preserving firearms freedoms through active lobbying of elected officials and facilitating grass-roots organization of gun rights activists in local communities throughout the United States.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/london-murders-show-stiff-gun-laws-do-not-stop-mayhem-says-ccrkba-300622639.html

SOURCE Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms

Related Links

http://www.ccrkba.org

