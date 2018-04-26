London, Paris, Madrid, Berlin… Who wins Europe's cultural war?

Cinema: London leads the ways followed by Paris, Berlin, Madrid and Warsaw

● London is far and away Europe's leading cinema city with 40,6 mn admissions in 2016 with no significant drop-off reported in 2017. That number accounted for over 24% of all UK cinema admissions that year.

● Paris comes next as the city's cinemas seated nearly three times as many attendees (25.6 mn) as runner-up Berlin (9.39 mn) in 2017.

● Madrid recorded 9.1 mn visits in 2017 but Barcelona, did not have one-fourth of Paris' cinema attendees with 6 mn visits.

● Paris also dominates other European cities in terms of total number of cinema seats available. In 2017 it offered 74,530 seats. Second-place Madrid offered nearly 53,000.

● The proliferation in recent years of more original TV series and streaming services has resulted in a drop in cinema attendance in leading European cities including Paris, Barcelona, Berlin, Madrid,Lisboa, or Talinn.

What about Museums?

● Paris dominates the continent in terms ofmuseum attendance with 27,8 mn visits recorded in 2017.

● Rome comes second but with 19,4 mn visits, Berlin is third with 15.8mn and Barcelona fourth with 10.3 mn.

● Since the beginning of the 21st century, Berlin also witnessed a significantrise in museum visits.

To find more data on the entertainment industry by country click here.

To read the full story click here.

Please let me know if you would like to receive more infographics.

Media Contact:

Intissar Guettou

igu@reportlinker.com

T: +1 347 903 1913

About Reportlinker Data:

ReportLinker Data is a search engine for statistics that gives easy access to more than 30 million bits of actionable data, combined with a unique user experience. For more information, please visit http://www.reportlinker.com/data. The blog, Reportlinker Insight, combines analysis and exclusive investigations. It covers innovations, social and economics megatrends to understand the world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.reportlinker.com/insight/.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/london-paris-madrid-berlin-who-wins-europes-cultural-war-300637258.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

