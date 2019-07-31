London Stock Exchange/Refinitiv Deal Would Create the World's Largest Exchange Group and Second Largest Market Data Supplier - Burton-Taylor Report

LONDON and NEW YORK and OSPREY, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 27 the London Stock Exchange confirmed that it was in talks to buy market data and analytics firm Refinitiv for $27b. If an agreement is reached the $2.8b exchange would become an $8.4b exchange/market data giant more than 68% larger than its nearest exchange rival (Intercontinental Exchange) and second only to Bloomberg in market data revenue, according to a detailed industry report published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting (part of the TP ICAP group).

The analysis shows:

LSE would leapfrog Intercontinental Exchange, CME Group and Deutsche Boerse to become the top revenue-generating exchange group in the world.

The LSE Information Services segment would increase from roughly 39% of group revenue to nearly 70%.

The Refinitiv owned or controlled transaction assets of FX dealing/matching, FxAll and Tradeweb could offer an enticing embellishment to LSE's existing transaction venues.

"A combined London Stock Exchange Group/Refinitiv entity would be a formidable powerhouse competing with global exchange/index providers and with traditional market data vendors," says Douglas B. Taylor, founder & Managing director of Burton-Taylor. "B-T are thrilled to deliver this analytical 'look into the future' at how these two industry giants could change the way investment discovery, analysis and execution takes place."

The 35 page Burton-Taylor London Stock Exchange Group and the Potential Acquisition of Refinitiv report may be purchased by visiting https://burton-taylor.com/lse-refinitiv-acquisition/ or by contacting orders@burton-taylor.com, +1 646 201-4152.

About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)

Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP group, is a recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Credit, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence, PR and Market Data share figures are regarded as industry standard globally. Burton-Taylor clients command an estimated 80% share of global revenue in the Market Data space and include the world's largest information companies and exchange groups, key government organizations and regulatory bodies on multiple continents, the largest advisory firms serving the industry and more than 30 of the most active private equity and investment companies around the world.

About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)

TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world. We operate from offices in 31 countries, supporting award-winning brokers with market-leading technology. For further information see www.tpicap.com.

