London Technology Club founder enjoys successful exit with Channel Mechanics acquisition

LONDON, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The London Technology Club (LTC), the leading international platform for investment opportunities for club members and family offices in the technology sector, announces a successful exit for its founder and CEO Konstantin Sidorov and some members from the sale of the leading Partner Relationship Management (PRM) company Channel Mechanics to Allbound.

The acquisition of Galway-based Channel Mechanics to Allbound creates the industry's most comprehensive PRM platform with more than 1.1 million registered opportunities totalling more than $140 billion of sales through partnerships on the combined platforms. Sidorov will receives a strong return on his initial investment from just less than 8 years ago.

LTC was founded by Konstantin Sidorov, the international entrepreneur and investor with over 30 years' experience. From 1992 he built up RRC to become the largest IT holdings in Eastern Europe, and in 2016 he sold the Eastern European division to Ingram Micro, a NASDAQ listed company. Konstantin has specialist expertise in tech investment; he was one of the early investors in Spotify and his other notable exits include Airbnb, Revolut, Reflektion and Revolut.

Konstantin Sidorov, Founder, CEO and General Partner, London Technology Club, said:

"Congratulations to Channel Mechanics and Allbound for this industry-defining union. Channel ecosystems are a key source, and often overlooked facet for growth, customer retention and enterprise dynamism. Channel Mechanics has, ever since our initial investment and as a director / board member, continued to impress me with their year-on-year growth and continuous customer success stories. The deal between Channel Mechanics and Allbound is another sign that the outlook for the market is much more positive and the opportunity for technology investing is now".

The LTC, grown as a community of over 120 club members, VCs, technology experts and institutional investors. This community fosters a strong track record of targeted investments. Their first three funds, totalling over $80 million raised and deployed, demonstrate their success. LTC recently secured the first closing of their latest fund, LTC Pledge Fund IV. This fund prioritizes investments in companies valued between $100 million and $1 billion, with a particular focus on those able to fully leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). They'll continue their strategy of directly investing in top-tier growth-stage companies and strategically aligned VC funds.

The LTC's success to date is testament to the world-class support of its advisory board that enjoys the knowledge, experience, and connectivity of a suite of distinguished investors. This includes Jim Mellon (Investor, Founder of the Burnbrae Group, Cofounder and Chairman of Juvenescence), Peter Brabeck-Letmathe (chairman emeritus, former chairman and CEO of the Nestlé Group, former chairman of Formula One and Board Member of the World Economic Forum), June Felix (Former CEO of FTSE 250 company IG Group, former President of Verifone Europe), Kirill Tatarinov (Executive Vice Chairman at Acronis, former CEO of Citrix, Former President of Microsoft Business Solutions and Chair at ITRS and Spitch) and Martin Gilbert (Chairman of Revolut, AssetCo and Toscafund Co-founder & CEO of Aberdeen Asset Management 1983-2017).

About the London Technology Club:

Founded in 2018, the London Technology Club is an exclusive community of family offices, private and institutional investors, venture capital firms, entrepreneurs and technology experts. The Club has offices in both London and Dubai.

The Club combines co-investment, learning and relationship-building opportunities in the tech sector and provides access to competitive VC funds with attractive returns.

Some of the exciting tech sectors we cover include Mobility, AI, FinTech, SaaS, Cybersecurity, MarTech, DeepTech & Impact Investments.

About Channel Mechanics

Channel Mechanics puts ease of doing business with partners at the core of our Channel Program Automation Platform. With the world's leading vendors utilizing the Channel Mechanics Platform for their partner community and channel teams, our customers are driving competitive advantage, accelerating revenue, and building partner loyalty.

The Channel Mechanics platform ensures a simple and consistent experience for vendors to design, configure, launch and measure the ROI on multiple partner programs for all partner types. By optimizing the operational aspects of programs, vendors create a frictionless partner experience.

More about the Allbound acquisition of Channel Mechanics here: Channel Mechanics joins forces with Allbound

