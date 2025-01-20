London's Newest Exhibition Venue Opening at Battersea Power Station in Spring 2025

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly re-imagined event space is launching at Battersea Power Station in Spring 2025, from NEON, a global leader in immersive experiences and exhibitions.

This new venue, the first-ever purpose-built entertainment and cultural exhibition space in Central London, located next to the iconic Battersea Power Station on Circus Road East, will bring NEON's world-renowned immersive experiences to the heart of the city, with a soon-to-be-announced exhibition as the first of many to come.

NEON will open Central London’s first-ever purpose built entertainment and cultural exhibition space at Battersea Power Station in Spring 2025 Image credit: EPG | UAU-Studio Construction is well underway on NEON at Battersea Power Station, which will open in Spring 2025 Image credit: Star Live Construction is well underway on NEON at Battersea Power Station, which will open in Spring 2025 Image credit: Star Live

Construction of NEON at Battersea is well underway, with the 128 tonne, 3,200 square metre roof structure successfully lifted, using 48 chain hoists working in perfect harmony and installed earlier this year. Expo Pavilion Group (EPG | UAU-Studio) lead as the creative architects for the venue and its feature facade, while Star Live act as the principal contractor and design engineers.

Marking a dynamic addition to London's cultural landscape, NEON's exhibition space at Battersea Power Station will showcase selected experiences from their repertoire of acclaimed and award-winning touring engagements like Machu Picchu, the Golden Empires of Peru and Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and present them as a semi-permanent offering.

Ron Tan, CEO and Executive Chairman of NEON says, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of a brand-new exhibition space and look forward to bringing our world-renowned immersive experiences to Battersea Power Station, which has quickly established itself as a vibrant centre of creativity and community since the restored Power Station opened its doors to the public for the first time in history in October 2022."

Battersea Power Station is home to over 150 shops, bars, restaurants and leisure venues, and with its annual events programme featuring highlights such as the Light Festival, celebrASIA and Christmas at Battersea Power Station, the riverside neighbourhood has firmly established itself as a cultural hub in Central London. Battersea Power Station was also named one of the top 20 "Best Cultural Spots" in the world by National Geographic in 2024. NEON's new space will contribute to the riverside neighbourhood's thriving cultural offering and will open in the month which marks the beginning of Wandsworth's year as The London Borough of Culture.

Sam Cotton, Head of Asset Management at Battersea Power Station Development Company, said: "The opening of NEON's new exhibition space at Battersea Power Station supports our vision to deliver a vibrant centre for arts, culture, entertainment and community engagement. We are excited to see Londoners and visitors from further afield come together to enjoy these globally celebrated experiences and we're delighted to open this exciting new exhibition space in the year that Wandsworth has been named The London Borough of Culture."

NEON at Battersea Power Station will host two unique exhibitions per year and is set to become a landmark venue, attracting visitors not only from London and the UK, but from all over the world, for unforgettable experiential content. NEON boasts a slate of world-class Intellectual Properties through partnerships with billion dollar studios, as well as original artifact exhibitions. Each brand is developed in-house and designed to be unique, immersive and large-scaled. Collectively, the NEON repertoire of global content attracts close to one million visitors annually.

In celebration of the Spring 2025 opening, NEON will provide 5,000 complimentary tickets to local schools, allowing students to experience the exhibitions firsthand. Additionally, 1,000 free tickets will be offered to local charities, community organisations, and youth groups, furthering NEON's commitment to making world-class cultural experiences accessible to all.

Visitors wishing to learn more about NEON at Battersea Power Station can visit NeonAtBPS.co.uk where they can find all the latest updates on the epic experiences on offer and have access to priority ticket sales.

Photography, video assets and renders can be found here for download.

About NEON

NEON is a global leader in creating and producing experiential entertainment. NEON enjoys worldwide partnerships with The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Entertainment for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., 20th Century Studios for AVATAR: The Experience, Hasbro for Transformers: The Experience, NBCUniversal for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Jurassic World: The Experience. NEON also has a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Themed Entertainment for Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, currently open in Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore. Additionally, a brand new, DC experience is slated to debut in 2025. The Company also partners with the governments of Egypt and Peru for their original artefact IP experiences, Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs and Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, respectively, plus authentic artefact tours Pompeii: The Exhibition, and Mummies of the World: The Exhibition.

The Group's IP experiences are powered by ANIMAX, a fully owned subsidiary and a world-class creative animatronics powerhouse that specialises in research and development, engineering and entertainment robotics, with state-of-the-art facilities located in Nashville, US, Wuxi, China and the Middle East.

NEON's global partnerships have enabled the Group to bring compelling experiences that leave lasting memories to millions of visitors in more than 80 cities to date globally. For more information, please visit www.neonglobal.com.

About Battersea Power Station

The regeneration of Battersea Power Station has created London's most exciting mixed-used neighbourhood which is home to over 150 shops, bars, restaurants and unique leisure experiences in and around the iconic Grade II* listed building. The riverside neighbourhood has welcomed over 24 million visitors since the Grade II* listed Power Station and Electric Boulevard, a pedestrianised high street, opened in October 2022.

Battersea Power Station offers a mix of premium, high street and small independent brands, over 50 cafes, bars and restaurants, state-of-the-art leisure and entertainment venues including Lift 109, a unique glass elevator experience inside the building's north west chimney offering 360° views of the London skyline, and an annual calendar of free events and cultural activities.

For more information, please visit www.batterseapowerstation.co.uk and follow @BatterseaPwrStn to keep up with the latest news and events.

