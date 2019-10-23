London's Pax Romana Presents Highest-Quality Antiquities, Ancient Art, Weaponry and Wearable Jewellery in Oct. 27 Auction

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pax Romana, Britain's premier dealer and auctioneer of fully authenticated and certified antiquities, will host a Sunday, October 27 auction of expertly curated ancient art, wearable jewellery, relics and weaponry. Featured items reflect the artistic and intellectual achievements of some of the world's greatest civilizations, with a timeline that incorporates Ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome as well as Near Eastern, Asian and Viking/Norse cultures. Absentee and Internet live bidding will be available worldwide through LiveAuctioneers, and all auction items will convey with a professional Certificate of Authenticity signed by Pax Romana's owner/director, Dr. Ivan Bonchev (PhD, University of Oxford).

Greek Hoplite Chalcidian-type helmet with cheek guards, geometric embossing, circa 400 B.C., comes with scientific report written by Dr. Ivan Bonchev, PhD, University of Oxford. Estimate: £20,000-£50,000 Roman gold and jasper intaglio ring, circa 200 A.D., with depiction of eagle, laurel wreath, crowned head of the sun god Salus, and two columns, each supporting a sun, moon and star. Estimate: £2,000-£3,000

A superb selection of wearable jewellery executed in gold, bronze, silver, or stone includes rings, pendants, necklaces, amulets and other forms. Successful bidders will have the opportunity to wear the ring of a Crusader warrior, Roman soldier or Egyptian princess, or to channel the adventures of a Viking warrior through his treasured amulet or necklace. With the holiday season just around the corner, this sale presents an outstanding opportunity to acquire a unique and unforgettable gift for a loved one. Pax Romana ships worldwide.

An exceptional ladies' jewellery choice is Lot 41, a pair of circa 100 A.D. Roman gold earrings with twisted hooks that terminate in rectangular bases. Each of the bases supports a wonderfully carved, highly detailed garnet 'Negroid' head. The pre-sale estimate is £10,000-£20,000.

Several rings are worthy of special mention. Among them is a rare circa 1550-1077 B.C. (New Kingdom) Egyptian gold ring with inlaid lapis lazuli and carnelian stones that create an image of opposing papyrus plants. Estimate: £8,000-£12,000.

An impressive array of authentic ancient weaponry represents centuries of warfare, with Greek swords, Viking axes and daggers; and Roman and Celtic spears featuring prominently. All items have been cleaned and mounted on custom-made stands.

A very rare Greek Hoplite Chalcidian-type helmet made from two plates, with cheek guards and geometric embossing, dates to circa 400 B.C. It is the quintessential example of a type of helmet used by the army of Alexander the Great. Accompanied by a scientific report researched and written by Dr. Bonchev, it will be offered at auction with a £20,000-£50,000 estimate. Another rare and highly desirable helmet was constructed circa 400-700 A.D., shortly after the fall of the Roman Empire and during the time of Constantine the Great. It features punched-rivet decoration and has very well preserved cheek pieces. The pre-sale estimate is £10,000-£20,000.

Perhaps the finest selection of Indian and Chinese art ever to be offered at a Pax Romana auction will be available to bidders taking part in the October 27 event. A coveted ancient Chinese bronze gu, or ritual wine vessel, dates to circa 1600-1100 B.C. or later, and displays exquisite craftsmanship, decoration and patina. Measuring 12.2 x 6.69 inches, it is estimated at £8,000-£12,000. A 2nd century A.D. Gandharan carved schist panel of the seated Buddha Shakyamuni in a giant lotus flower, surrounded by worshippers, is carved to a very high standard. In an exemplary state of preservation, the 13.98-inch artwork carries a £5,000-£7,000 estimate.

Pax Romana ships worldwide, and all packing is handled by in-house specialists. View the fully illustrated catalogue and bid absentee or live online through LiveAuctioneers.com. Enquiries: call Dr. Ivan Bonchev, Director, Pax Romana, London, on +44 7424 994167 or email 227812@email4pr.com.

