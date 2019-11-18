London's Pax Romana Presents the Royal Sale, a Nov. 24 No-Reserve Auction of Superior-Quality Ancient Art

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pax Romana, a premier British gallery and auction house specializing in expertly curated and authenticated ancient art, antiquities, weaponry and wearable jewellery, will conduct an exclusive one-day event, The Royal Sale, on Sunday, November 24. This no-reserve auction features an exceptional selection of ancient art from many regions and cultures worldwide.

All auction items have low opening bids and each lot will convey with a professional Certificate of Authenticity signed by Pax Romana's owner/director, Dr Ivan Bonchev (PhD, University of Oxford).

Extremely rare, well provenanced and authenticated Roman silver bust of Emperor Otho in military uniform with gilded Medusa phallera, circa 70 A.D., 7.09 x 4.72in, 1060 grams. Accompanied by scientific report written by Dr. Ivan Bonchev, Ph.D. University of Oxford; and XRF metallurgical analysis. Estimate £150,000-£300,000 Front and side views of important Greek Hellenistic gold tiara, circa 400 B.C. Elaborate decoration with carnelian stones and large spinning rosette applied to central section. Museum piece, possibly once the property of a princess. Estimate £20,000-£50,000

The auction catalogue is divided into four main categories: Ancient Wearable Jewellery, Ancient Weaponry, Classical Antiquities, and Asian Antiquities.

A stunning selection of wearable jewellery executed in gold, silver or bronze includes rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, amulets and other forms. Successful bidders will have the opportunity to wear a ring or other precious-metal creation that once belonged to a Crusader, Viking warrior or member of nobility. With the approaching holiday season in mind, The Royal Sale also offers an outstanding opportunity to purchase unique and unforgettable gifts for loved ones.

Any woman would feel like royalty wearing an exquisite circa 400 BC Greek Hellenistic gold tiara decorated with carnelian stones and enhanced by a large spinning rosette applied to its central section. Dr Bonchev noted that the rare, museum-quality artifact is from the time of Alexander the Great and was acquired in the 1990s by a London jewellery specialist. "Judging by its style and the high quality of workmanship, it might very well have been the property of a Greek princess," he observed. Estimate: £20,000-£50,000

The finest of the Roman gold rings boasts a well-carved amethyst cameo of a bas-relief Medusa (or gorgon) head, which was considered a protective symbol. In superb, wearable condition, it is expected to sell for £4,000-£6,000.

An impressive array of authentic ancient weaponry represents centuries of warfare, featuring Scythian, Trojan, Iron and Bronze Age swords; Viking and Medieval axes and daggers; and Greek and Roman spears. A stellar circa 400 B.C. Greek Chalcidian helmet with cheek-guards is of a type that would have been worn by hoplites, the citizen foot soldiers who were expected to be armed and ready, should a war break out. Estimate: £30,000-£50,000. A circa 900-1100 A.D. Oakeshott Type X iron sword has a silver-inlaid handle and a guard and pommel decorated with copper wire in geometric patterns. Estimate £10,000-£20,000

The centerpiece of Pax Romana's November 24 auction is an extremely rare, well provenanced and authenticated Roman silver bust of Emperor Otho in his military uniform with a gilded Medusa phallera. Dating to circa 70 A.D., the weighty (1060 grams) artwork is accompanied by scientific report written by Dr. Bonchev and an XRF metallurgical analysis. A masterpiece in fine metals, its estimate is £150,000-£300,000.

An important Roman marble depicting a draped torso of Artemis, circa 100-300 A.D., is described by Dr Bonchev as "one of the finest marble sculptures [we've] ever had the honor of handling." Its provenance includes Pearson family lineage going back to early 1920s when the sculpture was imported into the USA. Estimate £50,000-£100,000

All auction items sold by Pax Romana are accompanied by a professional Certificate of Authenticity. The company ships worldwide, and all packing is handled by in-house specialists.

Click to view the catalog online: https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/154002_antiquities-and-ancient-art-the-royal-sale/

