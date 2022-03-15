Lone Fir Creative Merges with MC2 Design to Form New Brand and Marketing Powerhouse

Digital agency to expand resources, reach and talent to better serve growing clientele needs.

SEATTLE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Fir Creative has joined forces with veteran brand agency of Northern California, MC2 Design. The move will bring together two growth-minded firms to develop a 'super team' that can better help brands grow and scale in today's market.

Lone Fir Creative launched as an independent digital marketing agency in 2015. Since then, they have specialized in growth marketing, digital tactics and inbound methodologies using a messaging-led approach. Notable partnerships include being a StoryBrand Certified Agency and HubSpot Diamond Partner.

Tyler Pigott, Founder and CEO of Lone Fir Creative, states, "We've built a structure that offers methodical marketing for brands with ambitious goals. We've been intently focused on developing a system of growth marketing services to create consistent and repeatable results, and we've been fortunate to see it do just that for clients. Now, the goal is to carry that systematic structure to a more holistic approach that includes a higher level of brand building and strategy and MC2 Design is the perfect partner to accomplish that."

MC2 brings over 30 years of deep expertise in brand development, strategy, and design to the partnership. Together, the goal is to form a uniquely constructed agency that combines the potential energy of brand building with the performance focus of growth marketing to help brands scale year-over-year.

MC2's Founder, Brian Curtis, notes, "We have always focused on helping clients achieve their vision through brand building, but growing a brand in today's market demands even more; it requires both a differentiated brand and a high volume of digital activity to create the optimal conditions for engagement and revenue."

"To say we're excited about this move would be an understatement," adds MC2 Partner Michael Coogan. "The needs of clients and brands today are so diverse, so to be developing a team that can serve those needs comprehensively and proactively is an incredible opportunity."

Operationally, Tyler Pigott will remain Lone Fir Creative's CEO as Coogan and Curtis continue to lead as Partners. Coogan to focus on larger client projects and long-term growth strategies, Curtis to focus on educational and economic development sector growth as well as providing creative direction on large-scale campaigns, and Pigott to focus on vision, culture, teams, etc. They have also decided to adopt Lone Fir Creative as the new agency name.

As a full-service brand building and growth marketing agency, Lone Fir Creative will focus on all levels of work, from strategy to execution. This includes, but is not limited to, brand and business strategy, go-to-market, creative campaigns, market research, paid and organic media, sales funnels, custom development, and a full range of skillsets for high performance and a robust digital presence. Visit lonefircreative.com to learn more.

