Lone Peak Lending Joins Panorama Mortgage Group Brand Family, Names Donovan Stamps as President

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG), a multi-brand national mortgage company headquartered in Nevada, announced today that Lone Peak Lending has joined the PMG family and Donovan Stamps will lead the company as president.

Lone Peak Lending is a full-service lender that is focused on expanding homeownership opportunities in the state of Texas and will be leveraging PMG's innovative mortgage platform to accomplish that goal.

Donovan Stamps has been named president of Lone Peak Lending, a Panorama Mortgage Group brand.

"Lone Peak Lending is the perfect fit for our growing PMG brand family in that it shares our commitment to customer service excellence and transparent communications with consumers throughout the loan process," said Sarah Gonzalez, PMG President, and COO. "We're excited to welcome Donovan and his team and work with them throughout the onboarding process and beyond."

A 27-year industry veteran, Stamps is a proven performer in the Mortgage Banking sector with combined lending and servicing management experience and a consistent record for exceeding established business objectives in a highly competitive environment. Throughout his career, Stamps has held several leadership roles where he positioned companies for growth through optimal results in productivity and operational excellence.

"The most attractive thing about becoming part of PMG is having the resources to build a world-class, customer-centric organization the right way – one that is centered around partnering with Realtors® and consumers," said Stamps. "We are well positioned to educate consumers about the loan process and help them overcome whatever challenges that may arise. Broadening homeownership opportunities and serving our customers well is what we're all about."

To support its long-term strategy, the company will leverage PMG's comprehensive platforms including human resources, finance, technology, legal and compliance services – to make Lone Peak Lending one of several prominent mortgage companies under the PMG umbrella of recognized brands.

About Panorama Mortgage Group

Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG) is a multi-brand national mortgage company that began in 2007. PMG originated from Alterra Home Loans, whose mission is to increase family wealth through homeownership for first-time Hispanic homebuyers. Having grown to over $1.3B in annual originations, Alterra was voted by Mortgage Tech Magazine as one of the top tech-savvy companies and recognized by the Hispanic Business magazine as one of the fastest-growing Hispanic businesses. In 2019, PMG grew its mission-driven focus by adding two new brands: Legacy Home Loans, which focuses on increasing the extremely low black homeownership rate in America, and Inspiro Financial, a joint venture between PMG and one of the country's largest real estate firms. In 2022, the company added Prosperity Capital Mortgage and Vision Mortgage Group to its group of brands. Its core platform is to partner with exceptional mortgage leaders and grow brands that are both strategically focused and mission driven.

SOURCE Panorama Mortgage Group