Lone River Serves Up a New Look, Flavor and Spirit of the Modern West Ahead of Country Music's Big Celebration in Texas

On Wednesday, May 15, the Lone River Collective will open its doors for a gathering of like-minded trailblazer brands and performances from country music's hottest newcomers. Also making an appearance is Miranda Lambert, a true icon of the trailblazing spirit, whose enduring presence atop the country charts speaks volumes. In her second year of partnership with Lone River, it's no surprise that Lambert, who has been a fan of the brand and its founder, Katie Beal Brown since they arrived on the scene, embraces the newest flavor offering given her roots in Lindale, Texas, was once celebrated as the Blackberry Capital of the World.

"I grew up picking blackberries in Lindale and canning them with my mom - and now I'm a big fan of muddling them in my cocktails," laughs Lambert. "Katie and I share a lot of values from how we grew up in Texas. She's as authentic as they come and I'm excited to continue watching her blaze this trail forward."

The Lone River Collective will bring together like minded brands in celebration of the shared entrepreneurial spirit they were built on and invites guests to drop by to score custom merch, enjoy delicious Texas bites and refreshing tasting Lone River Ranch Water and Ranch Ritas, against the backdrop of epic performances heading into summer.

City Boots – Known for premium, handcrafted cowboy boots blending fashion and heirloom quality, City Boots' first-ever collab with Lone River is inspired by the bold new Ranch Rita can design and will be available in a limited edition release available on City Boots' website .

– Known for premium, handcrafted cowboy boots blending fashion and heirloom quality, City Boots' first-ever collab with Lone River is inspired by the bold new Ranch Rita can design and will be available in a limited edition release available on City Boots' . Flea Style – As the official beverage partner, Lone River will team up with the Texas -based lifestyle brand to bring its famous custom hat bar experience and goods to the newest location – the Lone River Collective. Post-event, Lone River will continue to provide shoppers a beverage each time they belly up to the home of the original hat bar at locations around the country.

– As the official beverage partner, Lone River will team up with the -based lifestyle brand to bring its famous custom hat bar experience and goods to the newest location – the Lone River Collective. Post-event, Lone River will continue to provide shoppers a beverage each time they belly up to the home of the original hat bar at locations around the country. Diamond Cross Ranch – Famous for its distinct apparel celebrating cowboy heritage and the modern West, the family run ranch in Jackson Hole, WY and Lone River will give guests a sneak peek at their first exclusive merch collab with two more drops coming this summer.

– Famous for its distinct apparel celebrating cowboy heritage and the modern West, the family run ranch in and Lone River will give guests a sneak peek at their first exclusive merch collab with two more drops coming this summer. Solo Stove – Lone River and the maker of ingenious lifestyle products that help customers create lasting memories, will drop an LTO smokeless firepit that's perfect for gathering 'round with friends all summer long.

– Lone River and the maker of ingenious lifestyle products that help customers create lasting memories, will drop an LTO smokeless firepit that's perfect for gathering 'round with friends all summer long. Daniel x Diamond – Daniel Diamond believes that stage wear and rhinestones should transcend musicians and stages. Together with Lone River, the brand will bring glamour and the heritage of Western culture to life through a rotation of custom pieces.

– believes that stage wear and rhinestones should transcend musicians and stages. Together with Lone River, the brand will bring glamour and the heritage of Western culture to life through a rotation of custom pieces. Fowl & Maker – Renowned for its exquisite chain stitch embroidery, the Fort Worth -based brand will weave personalized touches and artistry into guests' western flare.

Want to experience the Lone River Collective with a friend? Fans (21+) can subscribe to the Lone River newsletter at loneriverbevco.com to receive an email with exclusive details on how to RSVP to the event.

The Lone River Collective is giving the Lone Star State the first taste of its NEW Blackberry Ranch Water before rolling out nationwide this month. An homage to its Texas roots and the state's beloved homegrown fruit, the new flavor is made with organic agave nectar, a delicious mix of juicy blackberries and tart key lime finish. The highly anticipated new flavor has already set its sights on joining the ranks of the other delicious award-winning tequila-inspired beverages in the Lone River portfolio.

"Lone River was built with a pioneering spirit, but as pioneers, we never settle. We are blazing a trail into the next frontier by celebrating the craftsmanship that defines the American West," says Katie Beal Brown, Founder & CEO of Lone River Beverage Co. "The new blackberry flavor and reimagined packaging are just a few examples of how we will continue to evolve and push boundaries in the modern West space, especially as it cements its place in mainstream culture."

Recently heralded one of the Best Hard Seltzers of 2024 by Wirecutter , the OG Ranch Water's new brand and flavor-forward packaging pays tribute to an authentic western way of life. The reimagined Lone River logo was created by a West Texas blacksmith using real branding irons, and the newly designed Lone River Ranch Rita pack was inspired by the intricate stitching that's become synonymous with cowboy boots.

Not in Texas? Don't sweat it. Today through August 1, fans (21+) can enter the #LoneRiverGatherRoundGiveaway for a chance to win epic prizes*, including a trip to see Miranda Lambert in concert, a one-of-a-kind stay at Diamond Cross Ranch and Solo Stoves from the limited edition run with Lone River.

For more exciting Lone River news and updates and to find a retailer near you, follow @RanchWater on social media or visit loneriverbevco.com . And of course – you don't have to go out West to experience it – just crack open a can of Lone River and enjoy responsibly all summer long.

About Lone River Beverage Company

Founded in 2019 by native Texan Katie Beal Brown and acquired by Diageo in 2021, Lone River Beverage Company offers two award winning drink propositions, with the taste of organic agave nectar and lime, that play on the biggest tequila inspired cocktail spaces with both lighter and fuller flavored options. The brand's namesake Ranch Water hard seltzer is rooted in tradition and taste from the high desert of Far West Texas. At 80 calories, 0g of Sugar and 4% ABV per 12 oz can, Lone River Ranch Water brings an easy-drinking twist to Texas' classic cocktail. Lone River Ranch Water hard seltzer is available in Original, Spicy, Prickly Pear and new Blackberry flavors. Lone River Ranch Rita is a fuller flavored Margarita style beverage. At 140 calories, 4g of Sugar and 5.8% ABV per 12 oz can, it delivers on the indulgent salty and sweet taste of the classic margarita cocktail. Lone River Ranch Rita is available in Classic, Spicy, Mango and Blood Orange flavors. Lone River products are available nationwide in major retailers as well as independent stores. Lone River is also available via delivery platforms Instacart, Doordash, UberEats, and more. To learn more, visit www.loneriverbevco.com . Enjoy Responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

