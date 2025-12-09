Lone Star Botanicals Celebrates Thanksgiving With a Look to the Past

The Texas-Based Health and Wellness Brand Looks Back on a Decade of

Growth Stemming From the Founding Family's Vision

TYLER, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- November is a time for gratitude. The team at Lone Star Botanicals is profoundly thankful for the past eight years of growth and the impact that they have been able to have on the health and wellness community.

"Our company has always been a brand centered on family values," said company VP Jeremy Dixon. "We were launched out of the very personal journey of our co-owners, Tommy and Hollie Kerzee."

That journey started when the Kerzee's eldest son became sick as a child.

"We realized how powerful natural, organic ingredients could be in supporting health," said Hollie. She leaned on her nursing school training as she and her husband began researching natural and organic alternatives to traditional medicine. They used those clean ingredients to bring their son back to full health.

"That personal experience," Hollie continued, "inspired us to create Lone Star Botanicals. We wanted to share the benefits of high-quality herbs and spices with families everywhere. Our mission from the beginning has been simple: help people live healthier, more natural lives."

In the years since, Lone Star Botanicals has become a top option for organic herbs and superfoods across the country. Wellness-focused companies and individuals are regular customers. They accommodate both direct to consumer and bulk wholesale orders.

"We've served 14,000 happy customers and our product offerings have grown to over 300 herbs and spices," Dixon said, "At the end of the day, though, Lone Star Botanicals is still a family run operation. It was founded in the desire of parents caring for their children, and we continue to be an organization that helps people and their loved ones live their best lives. What better time to shine a light on that enduring commitment than during the most grateful time of the year?"

About Lone Star Botanicals

Lone Star Botanicals is a Texas-based health and wellness family of brands that includes Dr. Botanical Health, Carmalete's, Steak Beast, and Lone Star Botanicals. The brand was launched in 2017 and has spent the years since establishing a reputation around providing premium natural health products, including herbs, spices, teas, seasoning blends, and superfood powders. The company is woman-owned, veteran-owned, family-operated, Texas-proud, and its products are made in the U.S.A. Its mission is to simplify wellness through accessible, pure, responsibly-sourced ingredients produced and packaged in-house for a large and growing number of American consumers. Learn more at lonestarbotanicals.com.

