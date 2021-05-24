Lone Star Brewing Announces First Ever Statewide Rio Jade Michelada Contest with $5,000 Cash Prize

The first place winner of the inaugural Riochelada Contest will take home $5,000, second place will take home $1,500 and third place will receive $100 and Lone Star swag. The contest is open to any resident of the state of Texas of legal drinking age and there is no fee to participate. Once participants have perfected their Riochelada recipe they must register it online HERE and post a picture of their creation on their Instagram account and tag @lonestarbeer and use hashtags #riochelada, #riojade and #contest. The Instagram post needs to be available for public viewing until June 17, 2021.

Eligible submissions will be judged and scored on presentation, creativity and x-factor, originality and appeal of recipe name. The three highest scoring Riocheladas will move on to the final stage of the competition to be held on Thursday, June 17, where they will be tasted and judged by a panel of qualified Texas guest judges including local foodies, bartenders, and more. Finalists do not have to be present to win, as their creations will be made for the judges by a guest bartender. For a full list of contest rules and requirements, click HERE .

"We are very excited to launch this contest in our second year in market with Rio Jade, our Mexican inspired lager," said Daniel Crawford, Brand Manager for Lone Star. "We noticed Texans rushing to make their own Texas Chelada/Micheladas at home with Rio Jade so we thought we'd give them the chance to show off their skills. Everyone is always debating who makes the best version, so we're going to crown a recipe and give someone some serious bragging rights."

For more information about Lone Star, visit www.lonestarbeer.com .

SOURCE Lone Star Brewing