LONE STAR COMMUNITY HEALTH DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Exposure of 250,130 Patients' Personal and Medical Information

National class action firm offering free, confidential case evaluations to Texas patients affected by the Lone Star Community Health Center / Aesto Health data breach

CONROE, Texas, Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Lone Star Community Health Center data breach. According to a report filed with the Texas Attorney General on August 14, 2026, the breach exposed the personal and protected health information of 250,130 Texas residents connected to the health center.

What Happened

Lone Star Community Health Center, a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center based in Conroe, Texas, has disclosed a data breach tied to a security incident at Aesto, LLC d/b/a Aesto Health, a Birmingham, Alabama-based third-party vendor that provides healthcare data migration and archiving services.

On or about December 18, 2025, Aesto Health experienced a network security incident affecting a portion of its Amazon Web Services infrastructure. A forensic investigation determined that an unauthorized actor may have accessed and acquired data between approximately December 2, 2025, and December 18, 2025. Aesto Health confirmed the scope of the incident on May 26, 2026, and began notifying affected covered-entity clients — including Lone Star Community Health Center — on June 26, 2026. Lone Star Community Health Center then began notifying affected patients by U.S. Mail.

What Information Was Exposed

The Lone Star Community Health Center data breach may have compromised sensitive personal and health information, including:

Full names

Social Security numbers

Dates of birth

Driver's license numbers and government-issued identification numbers (such as passport or state ID numbers)

Financial account numbers

Medical information

Health insurance information

The specific combination of exposed data elements varied from person to person.

Who May Be Impacted

Current and former patients of Lone Star Community Health Center — including individuals who received a data breach notification letter from Lone Star Community Health Center or Aesto Health — may face an increased risk of identity theft, medical identity theft, insurance fraud, and related harm. The 250,130 individuals reported to the Texas Attorney General are all connected to the health center.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal and medical data may have been compromised in the Lone Star Community Health Center data breach. Healthcare organizations that collect and store patient data — whether directly or through a third-party vendor — are expected to take reasonable steps to protect it. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost. The investigation is ongoing.

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself

If you received a notice about this breach from Lone Star Community Health Center or Aesto Health, consider taking the following steps:

Enroll in any free credit monitoring or identity theft protection offered in your notification letter.

Place a fraud alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Regularly review your credit reports, bank statements, and health insurance explanation-of-benefits statements for unfamiliar activity.

Be cautious of unsolicited calls, texts, or emails referencing this breach, as scammers frequently exploit data breach notifications to launch follow-up phishing attempts.

Keep a copy of any notice you received, as it may be needed to support a legal claim.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today:

Marc Edelson, Esq. Edelson Lechtzin LLP 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940 Phone: 844-696-7492 Email: [email protected]

Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Lone Star Community Health Center

Lone Star Community Health Center is a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center based in Conroe, Texas, providing family medicine, pharmacy, dental, and related services to patients across the region.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above to connect with our team regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP