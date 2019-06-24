Lone Star Funds Announces Final Closing of Lone Star Real Estate Fund VI (LSREF VI)

DALLAS, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Star Funds today announced that it has completed the final closing for Lone Star Real Estate Fund VI, L.P. ("LSREF VI").

Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 20 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $85 billion. The firm organizes its funds in three series: the Commercial Real Estate Fund series; the Opportunity Fund series; and the U.S. Residential Mortgage Fund series.

LSREF VI is the firm's sixth dedicated commercial real estate fund. Capital available to LSREF VI totals approximately $4.7 billion, which includes third-party commitments and anticipated co-investments from associated entities.

Earlier in 2019, Lone Star held the final closings for Lone Star Fund XI, L.P., the latest in the firm's Opportunity Fund series, with aggregate capital commitments of approximately $8.1 billion, and Lone Star Residential Mortgage Fund II, L.P., the latest in the firm's U.S. Residential Mortgage Fund series, with aggregate capital commitments of approximately $760 million.

Lone Star, a global private equity firm, invests on behalf of its limited partners, which include institutional investors such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, as well as foundations and endowments that support medical research, higher education, and other philanthropic causes.

Lone Star is highly disciplined and value-driven, focusing on opportunities that emerge during periods of market dislocation, and often providing liquidity to markets in the aftermath of a financial crisis, with an emphasis on businesses, sellers, and assets that require capital support and management direction to succeed post-crisis.

For more information regarding Lone Star Funds, go to www.lonestarfunds.com.

Media contact:

Christina Pretto

+1 (212) 849-9662

cpretto@lonestarfunds.com

SOURCE Lone Star Funds

Related Links

http://www.lonestarfunds.com

