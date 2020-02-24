Lone Star Land Partners Announces New Large Acreage Country Properties at Mulberry Creek

Centrally located among Waco, Austin, Fort Worth, and San Antonio, property owners can experience the best in small-town country living on their private 10 to 30 acre ranchette at Mulberry Creek; yet will still be close to all the big city conveniences and modern amenities most families crave. This community offers spectacular Hill Country views, grassy open pastureland, heavily wooded areas, ample privacy, and tons of wildlife… plus , the added benefits of low ag exempt taxes and fiber optic high speed internet.

Property Highlights:

-Beautiful 10 to 30 acre Ranchettes

-Spectacular Hill Country views

-Heavily wooded areas

-Open pastureland

-Ample privacy

-Tons of wildlife

-Fiber optic high speed internet

-Creekfront homesites available

-Charming location in Evant, Texas

-Centrally located among Waco, Austin, Fort Worth, & San Antonio

-Low ag exempt taxes

-Build now or later & choose your own builder

The best part about purchasing property at Mulberry Creek is the peace of mind customers will experience from working with Lone Star Land Partners - a company backed by over 50 years of experience in the land development business. Property owners can choose to build now or build later and enjoy the freedom to choose their own builder to create the country home of their dreams. Another added benefit is the excellent land financing available. To schedule a personalized tour of the community, call (877) 333-8780 or visit www.MulberryCreekTX.com.

*Cottage shell offer exclusive to Lone Star Land Partners customers only through builder selected by Lone Star. Price is for a 2 bed, 2 bath, 1,200 sf cottage with porch - to be constructed on a lot at Mulberry Creek. Optional carport shown not included in price. Optional full frontal decorative stonework shown included in price carried up to three feet tall. Cottage price subject to change without notice. An Equal Housing Opportunity.

