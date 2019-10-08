Lone Star Land Partners Announces New Recreational & Residential Acreage Properties in Central Texas at Wildwood Forest

Live in the peace and quiet of the country, on a private and serene acreage homesite, while still being within minutes of all the fun and conveniences of the city - making every day living easy. The town of Franklin, Texas is a rare gem in the heart of Central Texas and a great place to enjoy weekend brunch, an evening stroll through the shops, or even just running errands.

Property Highlights:

-Beautiful 10 to 15 acre recreational & residential properties

-Great outdoor recreation & abundant wildlife

-County and private road frontage, electric & more

-Prime location just 6 minutes from Franklin, Texas, 27 miles to downtown Bryan, and 33 miles to Kyle Field in College Station

-Centralized location between the Austin, San Antonio, Houston & Dallas Metroplexes

-Low taxes – wildlife exemption

-Excellent land financing & low down payments

-Build now or build later and choose your own builder

The best part about purchasing property at Wildwood Forest is the peace of mind customers will experience from working with Lone Star Land Partners - a company backed by over 50 years of experience in the land development business. Property owners can choose to build now or build later and enjoy the freedom to choose their own builder to create the custom home of their dreams. Another added benefit is the excellent land financing available. To schedule a personalized tour of the community, call (866) 999-6697 or visit www.WildwoodForestTX.com.

*Tiny home offer exclusive to Wildwood Forest, LLC customers only. Price is for a new, 399 sf, finished tiny home set on 10 acres at Wildwood Forest. Utility hookups required. Furnishings not included. Tiny home price subject to change without notice. An Equal Housing Opportunity.

